Full containment of CZU Lightning Complex fires is expected Sunday

Cal Fire said late Thursday evening that the CZU Lightning Complex fires, which began burning in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties a month ago and is among the Bay Area's three largest wildfires since that time, is nearing full containment.
As of Thursday evening, Sept. 17, the incident is 97% contained. Cal Fire officials said full containment is expected by 8 p.m. Sunday.
The fires, holding at 86,509 acres, destroyed 925 homes and damaged an additional 90 residences.
There is minimal fire throughout the fire zone, according to Cal Fire. Crews continue to mop up and control hot spots in the fire zone.
The other Bay Area wildfires, the SCU and LNU lightning complex fires, grew to become the third- and fourth-largest wildfires in California history.
Evacuation warnings lifted
Most fire evacuation zones in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties can be repopulated, as Cal Fire removed additional evacuation warnings on Wednesday.
The CZU Lightning Complex displaced up to 77,000 evacuees in the two counties at its peak. Approximately 921 people remain evacuated as of Wednesday morning, as some warnings and orders remain in place.
A full evacuation zone map is available at smco.community.zonehaven.com.
Some road closures are still in place. In San Mateo County, Gazos Creek and Canyon Road at Cloverdale Road are closed.
In Santa Cruz County, there are closures at Swanton Road at State Route 1, Upper SR-236 at Waterman Gap Loop, Lower State Route 236 at Midway Ranch Road and China Grade Road at Mile Post Marker 1.71.
Fire recovery resources are available at smcgov.org/smc-wildfire-recovery and santacruzcoe.org/wildfires.
Cal Fire incident information is available at fire.ca.gov/incidents.
