Motorcyclist dies in rear-end collision near Dumbarton Bridge toll plaza

A Palo Alto man driving a motorcycle near the Dumbarton Bridge toll plaza in Newark died Sunday when he was rear-ended by a driver, who was arrested on the scene for driving under the influence, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was 40-year-old Michael Deon Thomas of Palo Alto, according to the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau.

Around 2:20 a.m., Thomas and another passenger were riding a motorcycle on eastbound Highway 84 near Thornton Avenue, where a man in a BMW sedan crashed into them from behind just past the Dumbarton Bridge toll plaza, CHP Officer Dustin Kennerly said.

The passenger of the motorcycle suffered major injuries and was transported to a hospital. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. An employee for the coroner's bureau said the cause of death was not available for public release on Wednesday afternoon.

The man who drove the BMW was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail for DUI after a standard field sobriety test was conducted on-site, said Kennerly.