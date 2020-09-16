Here's when elementary, middle and high school students could return to school under proposed plan

Palo Alto Unified is proposing to reopen schools in a phased schedule over the next four months, starting with the district's youngest students in the fall and ending with middle and high schoolers in early January.
Superintendent Don Austin released on Wednesday the potential reopening dates, which are dependent on public health conditions across Santa Clara County and subject to approval by the school board.
Staff are proposing that transitional kindergarteners and first-graders return in person on Oct. 12, second- and third-graders on Oct. 26, fourth- and fifth-graders on Nov. 9 and sixth- though 12th-graders on Jan. 7.
These dates assume that Santa Clara County stays in the less restrictive "red" tier for at least two weeks under California's color-coded reopening framework. The county moved into the red tier on Sept. 8, meaning local schools could possibly reopen as soon as Sept. 22, the two-week mark.
The school district reopened some campuses last week to serve small groups of high-need secondary school students in person, but the majority of students are continuing to learn remotely from home. The district is still working on bringing back more special-education students in person, Austin said.
Austin will be holding a webinar to walk the public through the proposed reopening plans on Monday, Sept. 21, at 5:30 p.m. The school board will also discuss the plans, as well as safety protocols and preparation, at its virtual meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m., and then take action on the reopening dates at a special meeting on Sept. 29.
Comments
57 minutes ago
I’m excited to see the school district is putting together a thoughtful re-entry plan, listening to the guidance of health officials and caring for the physical and mental health of our children and teachers.
43 minutes ago
First, let’s appreciate the amazing air we have today and take a deep breath.
I’ll jumpstart what promises to be a productive and…spirited discussion by recapping what's been talked about before.
1) "PAUSD is breaking the law! Ed Code Section 43502 says 'shall offer in-person instruction.'”
-Not really. PAUSD has legal standing to start after Sep. 22 because “courts are loath to second-guess discretionary decisions of this sort, and generally do so only where the local agency decision is ‘arbitrary, capricious, entirely lacking in evidentiary support’” (Web Link)
-Shall offer could be offering a little bit on one day of the school year (Web Link)
-Other districts are starting more than 14 days after being off purple. I’m pretty sure we’re not all breaking the law
-Laws are open to interpretation. We have an amendment that says, “Congress shall make no law…abridging the freedom of speech.” Does that means I can walk into a theatre (pre-COVID) and yell fire when there isn’t one? Can I walk up to you and curse you out endlessly? Of course not.
2) "Just teach outside!"
-Do you know when the last time we didn’t have a Spare the Air Day was? Yup, the first day of school.
-“Yeah but the air’s great now!” Yeah for now. The district doesn’t have unlimited time to thoroughly plan out every possible solution, especially one it’s unlikely to use.
-Students have allergies.
-It can rain. Students can get sick.
-The sun is bright. Do you want the district to purpose hundreds of tents? How will they be protected overnight?
-“I saw students being taught outside in Idaho.” That’s good for them. Did the district have thousands of students?
3) "Online learning is terrible."
-As Dr. Austin said, if online learning was better than in person, we would have done online learning to begin with.
-I’m torn…I dislike teaching online. But I also don’t like dying. I also don’t like living the rest of my life with weakened lungs. And I especially won’t be the reason my family has to suffer through those things.
-For those that think teachers want online learning because it's easier...it absolutely is not.
@Elementary mom: I'm with you. The district will release the agenda packet here on Friday afternoon or evening: Web Link#
10 minutes ago
January 7 to have secondary students return? The Teachers' Union is strong. We can't fire bad teachers, and now, we can't force healthy teachers to do what they signed up to do - be in a classroom full of kids and teach these kids in person. Where is the research showing teachers are getting sick directly from opening schools and suffering irreversible harm or death? There is lots of research, however, on how teens have 3x more depression and anxiety right now.. and I personally know of 1 suicide and 2 attempts. OPEN THE SCHOOLS! I don't want to leave my house and go to work either (we are all human), but I have to.