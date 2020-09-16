Here's when elementary, middle and high school students could return to school under proposed plan

Palo Alto Unified is proposing to reopen schools in a phased schedule over the next four months, starting with the district's youngest students in the fall and ending with middle and high schoolers in early January.

Superintendent Don Austin released on Wednesday the potential reopening dates, which are dependent on public health conditions across Santa Clara County and subject to approval by the school board.

Staff are proposing that transitional kindergarteners and first-graders return in person on Oct. 12, second- and third-graders on Oct. 26, fourth- and fifth-graders on Nov. 9 and sixth- though 12th-graders on Jan. 7.

These dates assume that Santa Clara County stays in the less restrictive "red" tier for at least two weeks under California's color-coded reopening framework. The county moved into the red tier on Sept. 8, meaning local schools could possibly reopen as soon as Sept. 22, the two-week mark.

The school district reopened some campuses last week to serve small groups of high-need secondary school students in person, but the majority of students are continuing to learn remotely from home. The district is still working on bringing back more special-education students in person, Austin said.