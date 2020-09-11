Woman pleads not guilty to charges in her toddler's 1993 death

A woman arrested in connection with the 1993 death of her 3-year-old daughter pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of murder and child endangerment.

The U.S. Marshal Services worked with the East Palo Alto Police Department to locate and arrest Yolanda Ortega, 54, on July 7 after following a tip. Ortega had initially fled the country following the 1993 death, which occurred when she was 27 years old. East Palo Alto police announced the arrest on July 8.

On June 28, 1993, paramedics responded to a call at 11:55 a.m. about an unresponsive child at the 2300 block of Ralmar Avenue in East Palo Alto. The child was Ortega's daughter, Yoani Sanchez.

Sanchez was rushed to the Stanford Hospital and died at 12:43 p.m. that day. The cause of death was later determined as blunt trauma to the neck and chest.

An autopsy revealed evidence of child abuse, such as bruising, a fractured rib and hitting with an object. Witnesses said that Ortega, the child's mother, was responsible for inflicting the injuries. San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said on Wednesday that though the autopsy revealed older bruising, there were no prior reports of child abuse before Sanchez's death.