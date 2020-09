Want to get to know your local candidates? Here's a list of election debates, forums

• Thursday, Sept. 24, 7-9 p.m. - Debate hosted by the Palo Alto Weekly with questions from Palo Alto Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong and City Hall reporter Gennady Sheyner. To submit a question for consideration, email [email protected] Register on Zoom .

• Thursday, Sept. 17, 7-8:30 p.m. - Forum on the proposed redevelopment of Cubberley Community Center featuring Palo Alto City Council and school board candidates. Hosted by Friends of Cubberley. Register on Zoom .

• Tuesday, Sept. 15, 5-7 p.m. - Forum hosted by the Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce. Cosponsored by the Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce. Guest emcee is Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian. Register on Zoom . For more information, call 650-324-3121.

Midpeninsula voters will not only cast their ballots this fall for the country's next leader, but also for numerous races and measures that will have a long-term impact on their communities. We've compiled a list of local election debates and forums taking place virtually in the coming weeks:

• Saturday, Oct. 10, 4-6 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Palo Alto. Register on Zoom . Questions can be sent in advance by noon on Thursday, Oct. 8, through the question submission link on registration confirmation email.

• Thursday, Oct. 8, 6-8 p.m. - Forum on affordable housing, COVID-19 recovery efforts and calls for racial equality with candidates split between two one-hour sessions on Zoom. Hosted by [email protected] Action Fund and cosponsored by California YIMBY. Register at here .

• Tuesday, Oct. 6, 7-9 p.m. - Forum on issues that impact the environment. Moderated by the Rev. Kaloma Smith, chair of the Palo Alto Human Relations Commission. Hosted by 35SV Palo Alto Climate team and cosponsored by 12 local environmental organizations. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/palo-alto-city-council-candidate-climate-forum-tickets-115592810207 eventbrite.com. A link to the webinar will be provided to registrants. Questions can be sent by email to [email protected]

• Thursday, Sept. 24, 7:30-8:30 p.m. - Forum with candidate Ajit Varma. Hosted by the Southgate Women's Group. Join on Zoom . Previous forums with other candidates can be found here .

• Thursday, Sept. 24, 7-8:30 p.m. - Forum on Secondary Education (middle and high schools) hosted by the Palo Alto Council of PTAs. Moderated by students from the Palo Alto and Gunn high school speech and debate clubs. Questions can be sent through noon on Wednesday, Sept. 23, via this Google form .

• Tuesday, Sept. 22, 7:30-8:30 p.m. - Forum with candidate Raven Malone. Hosted by the Southgate Women's Group. Join on Zoom . Previous forums with other candidates can be found here .

• Thursday, Sept. 17, 7:30-8:30 p.m. - Forum with candidate Pat Burt. Hosted by the Southgate Women's Group. Join on Zoom . Previous forums with other candidates can be found here .

• Saturday, Sept. 26, 4-5 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Palo Alto and cosponsored by LWV chapters in Los Altos-Mountain View Area, Southwest Santa Clara Valley and South San Mateo County. Register on Zoom . Questions can be sent in advance by noon on Thursday, Sept. 24, through the question submission link on registration confirmation email.

• Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7:30-8:30 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Palo Alto and cosponsored by LWV chapters in Los Altos-Mountain View Area, Cupertino-Sunnyvale and South San Mateo County. Register via Zoom . Questions can be sent in advance by noon on Sunday, Sept. 27, through the question submission link on registration confirmation email.

• Thursday, Sept. 24, 7-8 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Los Altos-Mountain View Area and cosponsored by LWV chapters in Palo Alto, Cupertino-Sunnyvale and South San Mateo County. If event registration exceeds 100 attendees, organizers plan to provide a livestream via YouTube. Register via Zoom .

• Tuesday, Oct. 6. 7-8 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Los Altos-Mountain View Area. If event registration exceeds 100 attendees, organizers plan to provide a livestream via YouTube. Register on Zoom , where attendees can submit a question in advance.

• Sunday, Sept. 13, 4-5 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Los Altos-Mountain View Area. If event registration exceeds 100 attendees, organizers plan to provide a livestream via YouTube. Register on Zoom , where attendees can submit a question in advance.

• Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7-8:30 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Los Altos-Mountain View Area. If event registration exceeds 100 attendees, organizers plan to provide a livestream via YouTube. Register on Zoom .

• Sunday, Oct. 11, 4-5 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Los Altos-Mountain View Area. If event registration exceeds 100 attendees, organizers plan to provide a livestream via YouTube. Register on Zoom , where attendees can submit a question in advance.

• Monday, Oct. 19, 7-8:30 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women voters of South San Mateo County. More information on registration and access to come.

• Thursday, Oct. 15, 7-8 p.m. - Forum on Housing Affordability in Silicon Valley, COVID-19 recovery equity and calls for racial equality with incumbent Margaret Abe-Koga, civil engineer Pat Showalter, cybersecurity adviser Alex Nunez and data scientist John Lashlee. Event to be held on Zoom. Hosted by [email protected] Action Fund and cosponsored by California YIMBY. Register at here .

• Thursday, Oct. 1, 6-7 p.m. - Forum on Housing Affordability in Silicon Valley, COVID-19 recovery equity and calls for racial equality with incumbent Lisa Matichak, environmental oversight researcher Lenny Siegel, environmental advocate Sally Lieber and software engineer Paul Roales. Event to be held on Zoom. Hosted by [email protected] Action Fund and cosponsored by California YIMBY. Register at here .

• Wednesday, Sept. 30, 7-8:30 p.m. - Forum on Zoom hosted by the Old Mountain View Neighborhood Association. More information on registration and access to come.

• Monday, Sept. 21, 7-8:30 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters Los Altos-Mountain View Area. If event registration exceeds 100 attendees, organizers plan to provide a livestream via YouTube. Register on Zoom , where attendees can submit a question in advance.

• Thursday, Oct. 8, 7-8 p.m. - Foru, hosted by the League of Women Voters of South San Mateo County over Zoom. More information on registration and access to come.

• Saturday, Oct. 3, 1-4 p.m. Forum hosted by EPA Neighbors at St. Mark AME Church, 1749 Bay Road, East Palo Alto . More information on registration and access to come.

• Saturday, Oct. 17, 3-5 p.m. - Forum on Educational Equity and Access: the Achievement Gap and Special Education. Event jointly sponsored by PTA Council of PTAs, Palo Alto Community Advisory Committee for Special Education, the Latino Parent Network and Parent Advocates for Student Success. Questions can be sent by email to [email protected]

• Thursday, Oct. 8, 6:30-8 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Palo Alto and cosponsored by the Palo Alto Council of PTAs. Register on Zoom . Questions can be sent in advance by noon on Tuesday, Oct. 6, through the submission link on registration confirmation email.

• Wednesday, Sept. 30, 7-9 p.m. - Debate hosted by the Palo Alto Weekly with questions from Palo Alto Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong and education reporter Elena Kadvany. To submit a question for consideration, email [email protected] Register on PaloAltoOnline.com/PAUSD .

Want to get to know your local candidates? Here's a list of election debates, forums

A continually updated calendar of Midpeninsula events ahead of Nov. 3