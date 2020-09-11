Police investigate sex crimes less than an hour apart at Palo Alto parks

Police are looking for a man who they believe is responsible for sex crimes at two Palo Alto parks that happened less than an hour apart on Monday.
Investigators suspect the man was the person behind two alleged incidents: indecent exposure and sexual battery, according to a press release issued Friday.
Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at El Camino Park on 155 El Camino Real around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 7. Officers learned a man allegedly went up to a woman in her 20s as she practiced soccer by herself and, speaking in Spanish, complimented her looks. He then watched her from about 50 feet away, where he exposed himself to her, the release states.
The man walked away when she grabbed her cellphone to find help, according to police.
Then, at about 10:30 a.m., police dispatchers were notified of an alleged sexual battery at Creekside Park in the 500 block of Palo Alto Avenue in the Downtown North neighborhood.
A woman in her 20s had been taking a nap with her boyfriend on the grass, where she woke up to a man she didn't know touching her private parts over her clothes, according to police. The woman's boyfriend also woke up and "challenged" the man, who left the park on foot, the release states.
Both women described the man as Hispanic, between 40 and 50 years old and about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, according to police. He wore a tan or gray T-shirt, jeans, a hat and work boots. The woman in the El Camino Park incident also told police that he carried beer.
The women met separately this week with a police sketch artist who created drawings of the man, police said.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.
