Police investigate sex crimes less than an hour apart at Palo Alto parks

Police are looking for a man who they believe is responsible for sex crimes at two Palo Alto parks that happened less than an hour apart on Monday.

Investigators suspect the man was the person behind two alleged incidents: indecent exposure and sexual battery, according to a press release issued Friday.

Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at El Camino Park on 155 El Camino Real around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 7. Officers learned a man allegedly went up to a woman in her 20s as she practiced soccer by herself and, speaking in Spanish, complimented her looks. He then watched her from about 50 feet away, where he exposed himself to her, the release states.

The man walked away when she grabbed her cellphone to find help, according to police.

Then, at about 10:30 a.m., police dispatchers were notified of an alleged sexual battery at Creekside Park in the 500 block of Palo Alto Avenue in the Downtown North neighborhood.