An Alternative View: Is the city keeping information from the public?

I'll answer my own question: We should care because the auditor's job is to try to keep the city honest. And if there is no auditor around to check on what city staff, including city managers, are doing, then they don't have to worry much.

I do know one firm was chosen more than a month ago in a closed session of the City Council — at least that's what I was told by two of my sources.

Eighteen-plus months — that's how long it's taken so far for Palo Alto to choose a new auditor, a position required in the city charter. Residents still haven't been told officially whether there has been a selection, or when it will be announced, and that bothers me.

Keeping the hiring process secret for months is not the only example of lack of transparency in this city. There's a whole series recently of keeping things under wraps so the public doesn't know what's happening, especially in investigating police problems, and keeping many findings quiet.

But if an outside firm is around doing the auditing, the representative is not poking around all day. And few employees will dare venture to make an appointment with some auditor they don't even know.

An inside auditor, as former Auditor Sharon Erickson has described, can get into interesting conversations with employees in the coffee room or at a lunch table. And her door was always open for an employee to drop in — oftentimes, she said, because the employee felt something was amiss in his or her department. An inside auditor can build up trust and confidence with city employees.

I think the council made the wrong decision to hire a firm from outside rather than an individual to serve as a full-time auditor inside city hall, as has occurred in the past. Council members talked about saving money by using an outside firm — and yes, a full-time employee does cost more, but a good auditor can save the city hundreds of thousands of dollars, if the right person is on board.

Then there were the Police Department problems that were kept quiet. In 2014, Capt. Zach Perron allegedly used a "racial slur" in discussing an incident in which another officer, Marcus Barbour (who has since left the department) jumped into a creek and rescued a suspect. In 2017, public interest in this case arose.

Some $40 million has already been cut from the $238 million general fund budget, and as I see businesses close downtown, I know things are getting worse in terms of future city revenues. Why not monthly reports? Why are we not being told what's happening?

The council, she said, was also promised a report in October or January as to whether companies are staying in town or moving elsewhere because of the coronavirus. And there has been no update since May on the economic effects of businesses downtown and on California Avenue on the city budget.

The council has hired lobbyists in Sacramento, and when some members ask for a progress update, they are told, "We are working on it," said Council member Lydia Kou.

Diana Diamond is a longtime Palo Alto journalist, editor and author of the blog "An Alternative View," which can be found here . You can email her at [email protected] .

It's time for the council members to exert their rightful authority. Public knowledge of what is happening in their city is at stake.

In my view, Shikada tends to assume too much authority for making city decisions — in all sorts of matters. He is overstepping his bounds because I've talked to several council members about a variety of issues, and many say, "I'm not sure what is going on." Or, "I haven't been updated on that matter. The city manager doesn't act like it's important to let council know what is going on."

There's always a delicate control line between the city manager, who is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the city, and the City Council, who is elected by residents to oversee the city and oversee what is going on.

When OIR's contract was reapproved in late 2019 , it disallowed the auditing firm from conducting investigations on internal police matters — allowing only those involving the public. The council finally learned about this when in late 2019 City Manager Ed Shikada told the council of the plan. The council was told this was a minor change and everything would be the same, and the council went along with it.

The city staff devised a policy of sending all internal police department matters to the city's HR department, not to OIR. Why is that bad? Because once something goes into HR, it never comes out. It is declared a "personnel matter" and information cannot be released to the public, the HR department declares.

OIR investigated the Perron case, and its assessment was included in a mid-year report. But OIR was asked by the city manager not to release the completed report so that city officials would have time to devise a policy that shields public cases that involve officer-to-officer incidents.

The city's police auditor, the prominent OIR Group from southern California, has been regularly issuing semi-annual reports to the council and public for years that were detailed, specific and well-received.

An Alternative View: Is the city keeping information from the public?