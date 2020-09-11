An Alternative View: Is the city keeping information from the public?

Eighteen-plus months — that's how long it's taken so far for Palo Alto to choose a new auditor, a position required in the city charter. Residents still haven't been told officially whether there has been a selection, or when it will be announced, and that bothers me.
I do know one firm was chosen more than a month ago in a closed session of the City Council — at least that's what I was told by two of my sources.
Why should we care at all if it takes a long time? Why is an auditor so important?
I'll answer my own question: We should care because the auditor's job is to try to keep the city honest. And if there is no auditor around to check on what city staff, including city managers, are doing, then they don't have to worry much.
And if one is hired? Then they have to worry more.
I think the council made the wrong decision to hire a firm from outside rather than an individual to serve as a full-time auditor inside city hall, as has occurred in the past. Council members talked about saving money by using an outside firm — and yes, a full-time employee does cost more, but a good auditor can save the city hundreds of thousands of dollars, if the right person is on board.
An inside auditor, as former Auditor Sharon Erickson has described, can get into interesting conversations with employees in the coffee room or at a lunch table. And her door was always open for an employee to drop in — oftentimes, she said, because the employee felt something was amiss in his or her department. An inside auditor can build up trust and confidence with city employees.
But if an outside firm is around doing the auditing, the representative is not poking around all day. And few employees will dare venture to make an appointment with some auditor they don't even know.
Keeping the hiring process secret for months is not the only example of lack of transparency in this city. There's a whole series recently of keeping things under wraps so the public doesn't know what's happening, especially in investigating police problems, and keeping many findings quiet.
And this whole "keep the public unaware" practice is getting worse.
The council has hired lobbyists in Sacramento, and when some members ask for a progress update, they are told, "We are working on it," said Council member Lydia Kou.
"So we don't know what's happening, and residents are kept in the dark," she added.
The council, she said, was also promised a report in October or January as to whether companies are staying in town or moving elsewhere because of the coronavirus. And there has been no update since May on the economic effects of businesses downtown and on California Avenue on the city budget.
Some $40 million has already been cut from the $238 million general fund budget, and as I see businesses close downtown, I know things are getting worse in terms of future city revenues. Why not monthly reports? Why are we not being told what's happening?
Then there were the Police Department problems that were kept quiet. In 2014, Capt. Zach Perron allegedly used a "racial slur" in discussing an incident in which another officer, Marcus Barbour (who has since left the department) jumped into a creek and rescued a suspect. In 2017, public interest in this case arose.
The city's police auditor, the prominent OIR Group from southern California, has been regularly issuing semi-annual reports to the council and public for years that were detailed, specific and well-received.
OIR investigated the Perron case, and its assessment was included in a mid-year report. But OIR was asked by the city manager not to release the completed report so that city officials would have time to devise a policy that shields public cases that involve officer-to-officer incidents.
The city staff devised a policy of sending all internal police department matters to the city's HR department, not to OIR. Why is that bad? Because once something goes into HR, it never comes out. It is declared a "personnel matter" and information cannot be released to the public, the HR department declares.
When OIR's contract was reapproved in late 2019, it disallowed the auditing firm from conducting investigations on internal police matters — allowing only those involving the public. The council finally learned about this when in late 2019 City Manager Ed Shikada told the council of the plan. The council was told this was a minor change and everything would be the same, and the council went along with it.
It wasn't a minor change. Michael Gennaco of OIR described this as a major change.
The public loses again.
There's always a delicate control line between the city manager, who is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the city, and the City Council, who is elected by residents to oversee the city and oversee what is going on.
In my view, Shikada tends to assume too much authority for making city decisions — in all sorts of matters. He is overstepping his bounds because I've talked to several council members about a variety of issues, and many say, "I'm not sure what is going on." Or, "I haven't been updated on that matter. The city manager doesn't act like it's important to let council know what is going on."
It's time for the council members to exert their rightful authority. Public knowledge of what is happening in their city is at stake.
Diana Diamond is a longtime Palo Alto journalist, editor and author of the blog "An Alternative View," which can be found here. You can email her at [email protected].
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Exactly. Shikada has gone far beyond his remit as City Manager. Controlling, compartmentalizing, expanding his staff - even absorbing our Library Director into his already bloated staff leaving us without anyone to head our library system.
He is to answer to our elected city council, not the other way around, yet staff more and more takes advantage of them and residents. Information is withheld or made useless by only given at thee last moment as seen at the PTC this week.
Council must reclaim its power and we must insist it does so. Every candidate for council must be clear that they don’t work for Shikada.
Registered user
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Thank you Diane Diammond for your article, again. Why has the City Manager and City Council 'not' responded to your inquiries?
I agree:
"The city's police auditor, the prominent OIR Group from southern California, has been regularly issuing semi-annual reports to the council and public for years that were detailed, specific and well-received.
OIR investigated the Perron case, and its assessment was included in a mid-year report. But OIR was asked by the city manager not to release the completed report so that city officials would have time to devise a policy that shields public cases that involve officer-to-officer incidents.
The city staff devised a policy of sending all internal police department matters to the city's HR department, not to OIR. Why is that bad? Because once something goes into HR, it never comes out. It is declared a "personnel matter" and information cannot be released to the public, the HR department declares.
All Palo Alto citizens need to demand that we hear from the City Manager and City Council (Please send emails to [email protected]) about the lack of transperancy. Where has all of the City's Money been spent? Where are the performance reviews of the entire City Staff; especially the Administrative Office which takes care of Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Administrative Services, and Budget Office - email to [email protected]

I am so thankful that this year is an Election Year for four (4) City Council Members who have Termed Out.
I am so thankful that this year is an Election Year for four (4) City Council Members who have Termed Out. Please see below about who is running. When will there be a zoom meeting to hear all of the candidates speak? I hope Palo Alto Online will publish the information soon.
Voting Information for Palo Alto:
In Palo Alto, voters can submit their ballots in King Plaza in front of City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave., the outside drop box at Mitchell Park Library, 3700 Middlefield Rd., or any time of the day at Rinconada Library's outside drop box at 1213 Newell Rd., among other 24/7 drop-off locations across the county. When? -- Starting October 6, 2020?
Residents can also send their ballots in the mail with prepaid postage included with each ballot. Ballots submitted by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day. Physically submitted ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 3, 2020. (Please don't wait until November 3rd to vote. It would be best to VOTE EARLY, VOTE SAFE & DELIVER YOUR BALLOT!
Four City Council Seats - (MAYOR & CITY COUNCIL) - (Adrian Fine, Lydia Kou, Greg Tanaka, and Liz Kniss (Termed out))
Candidates Qualified for the Ballot (in ballot order per Randomized Alphabet Drawing)
Pat Burt [email protected]
Rebecca Eisenberg [email protected]
Greg Tanaka [email protected]
Cari Templeton [email protected]
Ed Lauing [email protected]
Steven Lee [email protected]
Greer Stone [email protected]
Raven Malone [email protected]
Ajit Varma [email protected]
Lydia Kou [email protected]
Registered user
Adobe-Meadow
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Reading up on San Jose it noted that the city manager of that city is the one who is doing the hiring and firing. The Mayor is the public face of the city. Believe that Mr. Shikada was hired from that location. So we have a quandary here in the county as to who is in charge of our cities. The Mayor was looking for more control of the city but then somehow backed down. A lot of very strange politics going on here in the country cities. This all needs to be mapped out as to who reports to who. And who hires who. We need a blue print of the chain of command.
Registered user
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
To be heard, hopefully listened to, email your inquiries before every City Council Meeting to be put on the Council's Agenda. However, it seems clear from the following paragraph from the City of Palo Alto's Contact website Web Link that an answer won't necessarily be given at the City Council Meeting; but that a response should be emailed by the City Manager at a later date! See attached paragraph below:
"Citizen Participation
The Council encourages citizen participation. The Council agenda includes a period of Oral Communications, at which time the public may comment on any subject within the subject matter jurisdiction of the City that is not included on the agenda. Council Members do not enter into discussion or debate with speakers under Oral Communications. The presiding officer may ask the City Manager to respond at a later date. Citizens' comments on an agenda item are heard at the time Council is considering the item. Lengthy testimony should be submitted in writing prior to the meeting."