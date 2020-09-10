PUBLIC AGENDA: Consideration of safe parking program; Roth Building renovation plan

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Sept. 14.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to consider a zone change that would allow a "safe parking" program at 2000 Geng Road; hear a verbal update about business recovery efforts relating to the COVID-19 pandemic; and consider the city's positions on various state and local measures that will be on the November 2020 ballot. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss a proposal to renovate the Roth Building at 300 Homer Ave., which is eyed as the possible future site of the Palo Alto History Museum; and discuss the city's CalPERs obligations and policies for funding pensions. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to continue its evaluation of the city manager, city attorney and city clerk. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON MEETING ... The committee plans to provide updates on COVID-19 coordination, Cubberley Community Center and Connecting Palo Alto, the effort to separate railroad tracks where they intersect with local streets. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 739 622 589.