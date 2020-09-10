Midpeninsula to observe 9/11 anniversary virtually through multifaith event

An annual event that would normally take bring dozens of people outside Palo Alto City Hall to remember the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks will still continue this year, only online.

Hosted by the Palo Alto-based American Muslim Voice Foundation, this Friday's Multifaith Peace Picnic and Prayers on Zoom will feature what the community has seen in past years outside City Hall: spiritual music, speakers and a moment of silence.

Unlike other years, participants will share a meal and light candles virtually from their respective homes. The Friday program also includes a Black Lives Matter presentation and local youth who will present a story, a poem and performance of the song "Amazing Grace."

The Sept. 11 event will be emceed by the Rev. Dr. Diana Gibson, a lecturer in religious studies at Santa Clara University. Multiple community members are lined up to lead prayers, including Farha Andrabi, president of the MVPA Musalla; Rabbi Sheldon Lewis of Bend the Arc: A Jewish Partnership for Justice; and the Rev. Dr. Emma Jordan-Simpson, executive director of the Fellowship of Reconciliation.

The community can join the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m., through this Zoom link. For more information, visit amuslimvoice.org.