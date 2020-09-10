Men's apparel brand closes 'top store' in Palo Alto after more than 40 years

Patrick James, an upscale menswear retailer, is closing its brick-and-mortar store at Palo Alto's Town & Country Village after more than 40 years in the community.

Patrick Mon Pere Jr., president of the nearly 60-year-old brand and son of founder Patrick Mon Pere, said in a letter posted Tuesday, Sept. 8, on social media that the impact of COVID-19 on its business forced the company to shutter its "top store."

"This is particularly painful as I have such fond memories of visiting the Palo Alto store with my father to interact with the crew and customers," Pere wrote.

The men's apparel store bills itself as a purveyor of high-quality, "west coast classic" styles. It was founded in 1962 by Pere, who was born in Fresno and later opened the first iteration of his namesake clothing store in the city. Pere died on Feb. 11, 2019.

Now, the Fresno-based brand has 12 stores across California, Nevada and Arizona, according to its website. The company also sells other popular clothing brands such as Tommy Bahama and Peter Millar.