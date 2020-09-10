Castilleja School wins key vote in contentious expansion proposal

Castilleja School received a long-awaited boost Wednesday in its bid to rebuild its campus and expand student enrollment when the Palo Alto Planning and Transportation Commission endorsed the environmental analysis for the contentious project.
In doing so, however, commissioners also indicated that Castilleja still has plenty of work to do to regain the trust of skeptical neighbors and earn the final approval for its phased remodeling plan, which calls for demolishing and replacing most of the campus buildings, shifting its swimming pool to an underground level, building an underground garage and gradually increasing enrollment from 426 to 540 students.
For Castilleja, which has been pursuing the campus renovation for the past four years, the commission's 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Doria Summa dissenting and Vice Chair Giselle Roohparvar and Commissioner William Riggs absent, represents a small victory in the school's long and highly controversial approval process. A vocal group of residents from nearby neighborhoods have been fighting the proposal, with dozens attending the commission's Aug. 26 meeting to raise concerns about the proposed underground garage, the high number of school events and Castilleja's shoddy record at following the rules of its prior conditional use permit.
Some critics of the project also argued that the project's Final Environmental Impact Report is flawed because it fails to consider other alternatives, including shifting its campus to another location and foregoing the proposed garage in favor of satellite parking sites and shuttle services.
Kimberly Wong, who lives near the school, was one of several residents who argued in recent weeks that building an underground garage in a single-family neighborhood would be inconsistent with the city's zoning code.
"They cause disruption in traffic, are not aesthetically pleasing even if you lace (them) up with greenery, and are not consistent with a single-family zoned neighborhood," Wong wrote to the council.
Palo Alto's planning and legal staff noted, however, that the restriction on underground parking applies to "single-family uses" and thus would not apply to Castilleja. City staff similarly rejected the argument from the group Palo Alto Neighborhoods that the underground garage should be counted in the school's gross floor area because the facility constitutes a "basement." The city concluded that the garage is not a basement but an "underground facility" that does not need to be counted in square footage calculations.
While Summa challenged the staff interpretation, other commissioners were generally satisfied with the environmental analysis, which identifies as its preferred alternative a design with a smaller garage than what the school had previously presented. The revised proposal obviates the need for Castilleja to demolish two homes, reduces the number of trees that would need to be removed and allows the school to disperse student drop-offs at three locations to avoid queuing of cars at its campus off of Embarcadero Road at 1310 Bryant St.
Mindie Romanowsky, an attorney for Castilleja, said the school chose to build an underground garage to address neighbors' complaints about the impacts of surface parking, including headlights and noise from car doors slamming.
"I remember taking it to the board and making a pitch that even though this was going to be a big task to take on, that it was what they wanted, because it was going to be impact-reducing," Romanowsky said.
In voting to support the environmental report, various commissioners praised the thorough analysis of Castilleja's potential impacts as it expands. They also noted that the hard work will come next month, when the commission considers the conditions of approval that would govern Castilleja's expansion. These conditions will include rules that limit the number of events on campus, address an increasing student population and measures that limit traffic impacts. The commission plans to formulate the specific conditions on Oct. 14.
Commissioner Bart Hechtman alluded to the $265,000 fine that Castilleja was forced to pay in 2013, when the city found that the all-girls school had exceeded its enrollment limit of 415 students. The city also required Castilleja to gradually reduce enrollment, which it has been doing, although its population is still higher than 415 students.
Hechtman observed that in addition to paying the penalty for its transgression, Castilleja lost the trust of neighbors. As such, the city's approval of the school expansion plan should include enforcement measures that ensure compliance.
"Castilleja needs to recognize that it is wholly their responsibility to adhere strictly to every condition of approval," he said.
Hechtman also rejected an argument from some residents, including members of the group Preserve Neighborhood Quality of Life Now, that the Castilleja project does not benefit the Palo Alto community and that the school should seek another location if it chooses to expand.
"I believe that Castilleja is an asset to our city and should be supported and maintained," Hechtman said. "The benefit of having Castilleja here is that Palo Alto residents don't have to drive their daughters to some other city to get an education that no one disputes is world-class."
Hechtman also argued that the environmental review for the school's expansion has been extremely thorough and that he is ready to support its approval. Commissioner Michael Alcheck agreed and called the environmental review a "gold standard work-product."
Alcheck similarly noted that it will be critical for the commission to clearly understand how the city will enforce the conditions in the new permit, a topic that is expected to get scrutinized at the Oct. 14 meeting.
"My impression of the applicant is they are prepared to operate under that kind of seriousness," Alcheck said.
Comments
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Shame on the Planning & Transportation Commission for wasting more of the city's money and ignoring the concerns of residents. Remember that the PTC chair Ms. Templeton is running for city council.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Just so you know, the school didn't continue to reduce enrollment. They reduced for two years. Then they stalled out, keeping it at 23 students higher than allowed for 3 more years, and only started reducing enrollment again after the neighbors paid an attorney to write a formal complaint to get the City to insist on it. Neighbors had to do that! The PTC last night only listened to City staff, the school and the EIR preparer (may as well have been the school) and parroted the school's attorney at this meeting. It was embarrassing; only one commissioner even brought up 4 years' worth of neighbors' concerns (we didn't get to speak).
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Castilleja continues to waste Palo Alto taxpayers' time and money with their expansion plans. Go back to your CUP and expand elsewhere.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
What tangible value does this school and other private schools provide to the Palo Alto community at large? Honest question.
Registered user
Downtown North
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Thanks to the Planning Commission on endorsing the EIR. Here, I will note Commissioner Hechtman's observation that "Castilleja is an asset to our city and should be supported and maintained." The school has made every effort to listen to the neighbors over the years, first in proposing a garage in the first place, then in revising the plan to the alternative they plan to pursue in conjunction with this final EIR. I am sure that the school will continue to listen and do every effort to address legitimate concerns. My question is will the opponents ever acknowledge what Castilleja has done up to now, and will they keep an open mind towards the future instead of focusing solely on sins of the past?
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
How Casti is a resource is beyond me. 75% of students do not live in Palo Alto, it pays no taxes; events are closed to the public. The neighborhood and a safe bike boulevard which will be impacted are city resources, not the school.
Registered user
University South
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Can the complaining neighbors be required to take a 40-hour class in mediation? They have been wasting more of the city’s time than Castilleja because they have made no meaningful concessions. Their my way or the highway attitude Is extremely unproductive. As usual in Palo Alto, the loud complainers will result in worse solution than would have otherwise happened. Look at Rickey’s, Alma Plaza, Maybell, and Cubberley.
Registered user
Professorville
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
So tired on narcissistic Castilleja conning people into believing that their expansion of this Palo Alto site is for the good of the community.
Registered user
Professorville
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
So tired on narcissistic Castilleja conning people into believing that their expansion of this Palo Alto site is for the good of the community.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I was so disgusted watching the PTC meeting last night. I can't believe 2 commissioners can actually believe the 100+ events should be set as baseline when the current CUP clearly stated 5 events plus several and previous Planning Director has asked Castilleja to reduce the number of events. Those 2 commissioners are basically advocating for violation of the law then come back to PTC to legitimize the violation. Is this how Palo Alto government work?
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Here's what I learned from watching this meeting:
1. Chair Cari Templeton shows no capacity to lead. She lost my vote for City Council. She shared a single brief echo of another Commissioner's thought. She remained nearly entirely silent, finally being asked by another Commissioner if she had anything to say? Given what's at stake I was shocked that she chose to bring nothing and ask nothing.
2. Commissioner Alchek continues to be verbally disrespectful to female Commissioners and had to be reigned in last night.
3. Alcheck didn't disclose that his attorney for his notorious carports/garages legal issues and Casti's attorney are the same person, Mindi Romanowsky. The pubic should know this.
3. We saw some Commissioners (not Summa who fought it) charge ahead and vote without due diligence, not possibly able to read and absorb the complex 30-page detailed memo that staff had unexpectedly dropped on them mid-afternoon. A ridiculous action by staff who had 2 weeks to get the memo to Commissioners, and by some Commissioners who then enabled this charade. All this did was to create another cause of action for a lawsuit against the city.
Registered user
Professorville
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Have to say that how the PTC dealt with this issue was deeply flawed. I will certainly NOT be voting for Ed Lauing or Cari Templeton for City Council. Even a casual observer can see that neighbors have put forward many alternatives that would make this expansion better for all citizens - offering intelligent ideas to reduce traffic, emissions, other impacts that will affect everyone, in every neighborhood of Palo Alto. Does anyone want to get stuck on Embarcadero behind the 1477 cars per day that the EIR affirms? Or ride on a bike boulevard blocked by out-of-town cars rushing to drop off and pick up? Or live across from proposed buildings the size of two Home Depots, which host major events every 3 days during the school year? You could easily be next.
According to the PTC, since it is not a "significant" increase over what currently exists (which is based on current non-compliance), it is all technically acceptable. The city did not release its 30 page report until yesterday afternoon, which included many factual errors and questionable comments. But the public was not allowed to speak at all last night and some commissioners were adamant that the vote go forward even with this late information and two commissioners missing. Wondering whose pocket they are in? This was NOT Palo Alto leaders at their finest.
Registered user
Midtown
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I don't get all the sour grapes about a SCHOOL. If people want to object to growth of non-residential projects, why not concentrate on what's happened to downtown Palo Alto and the lack of a firm limit on commercial buildings' growth. This City Council punted the opportunity to enact a meaningful limit on square feet of growth permitted.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
For Single Family Neighborhood, the Palo Alto Muni code clearly stated there is no underground garage. Somehow the City Attorney interrupted the law as since it only called out NO underground garage for residential use, the restriction does not apply to Castilleja. So are you basically telling me that "business" in Single Family Neighborhood has more property right than the residents? This is so backward. When you write Muni code for Single Family Neighborhood, the intension is that all the properties are mostly Single Family home or as least residential properties. No one would expect to have businesses in the middle of a residential neighborhood let alone having more property right than residents who live there. This is outrageous!!!
Registered user
Professorville
50 minutes ago
Registered user
50 minutes ago
Castilleja needs to leave Palo Alto. PERIOD. They have wasted our time, money and have worn our patience thin.
Cheats with deep pockets are still cheats. Enough. Let them pack up and leave.
I will not be voting for anyone running for City Council who voted for accepting the school's new proposal as being okay. I will be campaigning AGAINST TEMPLETON and LAU.
And the comment by Hechtman about parents not having to drive their daughters to another community to get an education is absurd. One-fourth of the girls who attend this expensive private school are from Palo Alto. Three-fourths are driving here from other cities. And, by the way, we have excellent PUBLIC schools in Palo Alto that we, as residents pay for big time.
Castilleja likes the cache of a "Palo Alto" address. Let them find some land somewhere else--in a business district and near public transportation-- and let them teach girls there for top dollar.
The school adds nothing to Palo Alto.
Castilleja needs to leave. NOW. GOODBYE CASTILLEJA!
Registered user
College Terrace
49 minutes ago
Registered user
49 minutes ago
It appears that Casti wants the prestige that goes with a larger school and the PT&C members who support their plans want the neighbors to put up and shut up with expanding Casti's non-conforming use. A use which was originally allowed because it was a small residential school in a residential neighborhood. Which is no longer the case.
In other words, this vote is a good indication of who on the commission does not value the residential nature of R-1 neighborhoods. Whose ultimate objective is to weaken restrictions that currently do not allow dense construction within R-1 zoning.
If Casti's expansion is approved, whoever votes to do so is setting a deliberate precedent to weaken Palo Alto's R-1 single family home restriction. Sending a clear message that invites future arguments for other dense and non-conforming developments within R-1 neighborhoods. What's good for the goose is good for the gander.
Coming near you, if there is a development promoting majority on council, future applications from developers for exceptions to R-1 zoning to allow denser (read tall) non-conforming buildings overlooking single family homes. Possibly not even residential since Casti is no longer a residential school, and using Casti as their leverage and excuse for approval.