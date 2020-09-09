Satisfied by district's review of past claims, board approves hiring of new student services director

The Palo Alto Board of Education unanimously approved the hiring of Jason Krolikowski as director of student services on Tuesday evening, stating that they were confident district staff had properly vetted allegations made against him in a 2017 student free-speech lawsuit.
Nathaniel Yu, who was a 17-year-old San Ramon Valley High School junior at the time, alleged the school district violated his constitutional rights under the First Amendment when it disciplined him for his role in creating what his lawyers called "a James Bond-style parody video" in February 2017 during his campaign for student body president. Krolikowski was not principal of the school at that time and was not named as a defendant in the original lawsuit filed in 2017, but was added in an amended complaint filed in February 2018, according to court records.
The lawsuit alleged that Krolikowski, who became principal of San Ramon Valley High School in the fall of 2017, "failed to investigate, document, or to prepare an investigation report" when Yu reported incidents of vandalism and hate speech at the start of the 2017-18 school year. It also alleges Krolikowski and other administrators did not address Yu's reports of "threats of violence and death" made against his family on social media sites.
The San Ramon Valley Unified School District settled the lawsuit in April, awarding Yu $665,000 and later issuing a public apology.
Superintendent Don Austin, who requested that the item be pulled off the school board's consent calendar so it could be discussed, said during the virtual meeting that the incidents of vandalism and hate speech were in fact investigated, according to Krolikowski and confirmed by other district staff.
"Mr. Krolikowski's involvement in this case was a tiny sliver of an amended claim and by all accounts for everyone that we spoke to in positions to know, (he) acted the way they would have hoped and expected," Austin said.
Board members said they talked at length with Austin about Krolikowski's background and agreed to support the superintendent's recommendation to hire him. Board President Todd Collins said he reached out to people in the San Ramon Valley district who "knew about the investigation and all its details and independently was able to verify the facts that Dr. Austin presented."
"I'm confident these issues are not material and shouldn't concern us about Mr. Krolikowski," said board member Ken Dauber.
"Our job is to let staff do their jobs and staff is recommending to us that this is the person," echoed board member Jennifer DiBrienza. "The explanations we've been given satisfy me. I'm ready to see this person come and do a good job in this district."
Krolikowski's appointment is effective Sept. 21. He will replace current Director of Student Services Miriam Stevenson, who is "going into the private sector," Austin said.
Comments
Registered user
Evergreen Park
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Anyone who actually cared about students would never hire Jason Krolikowski, given his record.
[Portion removed.]
No doubt there are many other conscientious education candidates out there without a record like this that PAUSD could have hired.
Registered user
Greater Miranda
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
"Our job is to let staff do their jobs and staff is recommending to us that this is the person," echoed board member Jennifer DiBrienza. Nope! Your job is what you did last night, which is vote YES or NO to approve the man’s employment. You voted yes, but you ignored not only the Asian community, but also everyone in Palo Alto who is against racism. I predict you, Todd Collins, and Don Austin will all be overcompensating all September and October towards the Asian community. [Portion removed.]
Registered user
Barron Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I would like to know how the candidates running for school board who are not incumbents would have voted.
Registered user
Evergreen Park
40 minutes ago
Registered user
40 minutes ago
Anyone who actually cared about students would never hire Jason Krolikowski, given his record.
According to claims made in a lawsuit against SRVUSD, Web Link, Krolikowski, as principal of San Ramon Valley High, permitted one staff member to supervise 57 students in a SRVHS PE Swim class; a student in that PE swim class named Ben Curry died.
Krolikowski was named specifically in a lawsuit claim by SRVHS student Nathaniel Yu in a lawsuit against SRVUSD. Mr Yu alleged in his complaint that Mr. Krolikowski did not prepare or complete an incident report on the harassment and vandalism he suffered at school and on school grounds, though Mr. Yu brought his complaint to Mr. Krolikowski. Mr. Krolikowski stipulated to these facts in public court documents that can be found here: Web Link
No doubt there are many other conscientious education candidates out there without a record like this that PAUSD could have hired.
Registered user
Palo Alto High School
22 minutes ago
Registered user
22 minutes ago
What follows is not supportive of this hire in anyway so please don't misconstrue what I'm about to say.
@Kathy who said, "Mr. Krolikowski stipulated to these facts in public court documents that can be found here." Did you actually read the document? Even the first page where it says, "Further, as far as it relates to events occurring prior to July 2017, Defendant Jason Krolikowski is excluded from any stipulated facts referenced below."
@Editors: Can we get some basic fact-checking in the comments section, please?
@Readers: I get that you want to agree with people who don't think this hire was a good idea, but can we not let people get away with saying statements that are easily refutable?