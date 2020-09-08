Man shoots, kills woman outside her birthday party

A man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend during her birthday party and a memorial event for her brother in East Palo Alto on Monday night was arrested Tuesday in Stockton, police said.
The man, 55-year-old Joey Harris, turned himself in to the Stockton Police Department for the death of 56-year-old Cynthia Mose, according to a police press release. They had previously dated and lived together for two years.
East Palo Alto police was first alerted to the shooting through a ShotSpotter activation in the 1700 block of West Bayshore Road, just west of U.S. Highway 101, at 11:11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7. Officers who responded found Mose suffering from gunshot wounds and performed life-saving measures while firefighters and paramedics were en route. The woman ultimately died of her injuries at the scene.
Witnesses who spoke to officers named Harris, Mose's ex-boyfriend, as the suspected shooter, according to the release. Harris allegedly shot Mose outside of the party with a firearm before taking off in a car.
Harris and Mose, both Stockton residents, headed to East Palo Alto together earlier in the day for Mose's birthday party and a memorial event for her brother, who died a year prior.
On Tuesday, East Palo Alto police took custody of Harris at the Stockton Police Department. He was later booked into San Mateo County Jail in connection with Mose's death.
The fatal shooting marks the city's fifth homicide this year.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact East Palo Alto police Detective Andrea Dion 650-853-7247. Anonymous tips can be left by voicemail or text message to 650-409-6792 or by email to epatipnow.org.
