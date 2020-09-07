Artists who contributed to Palo Alto's Black Lives Matter mural will discuss art, racial equity and the Black Lives Matter movement in a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Palo Alto Public Art Program on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. The conversation is part of the city's recent initiative to address race and bias in Palo Alto. The art commission will also soon be offering more opportunities for local artists to design more temporary murals in the city. Go to zoom.us .

Palo Alto hosts artists' panel on racial equity

