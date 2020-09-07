Due to excessive heat, Palo Alto opens cooling center

News

The heat wave, which pushed the temperature in Palo Alto to 108 degrees on Sunday, according to The Weather Channel, is expected to continue through the coming week. Photo by Anuragrana18/Wikimedia Commons under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license.

As excessive heat and smoky air continue to bear down in the region, Palo Alto has opened a cooling center in the El Palo Alto Room at Mitchell Park Community Center for residents who need shelter from the heat. The center will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through this Friday, according to a Sept. 7 announcement from the Palo Alto Police Department.

The heat wave, which pushed the temperature in Palo Alto to 108 degrees on Sunday, according to The Weather Channel, is expected to continue through the coming week, and the National Weather Service has announced a Red Flag Warning through Wednesday morning due to possible wind and other weather conditions. Smoky conditions from multiple wildfires burning throughout the state also are expected to remain for at least the next few days,

— Palo Alto Weekly staff

