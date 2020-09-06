Officials urge electrical conservation amid heat wave

Palo Alto Utilities and the California Independent System Operator (ISO) officials are renewing an appeal for electrical conservation Sunday and Monday even as energy consumption soars amid record-setting temperatures around the Bay Area and all of California.

The request was the second the city utility had made in less than 24 hours.

"All electric customers statewide are asked to conserve energy the rest of tonight and this weekend to help us avoid potential power outages. The most critical peak energy demand time is from 2-9 p.m. each day. We can all do our part!" the utilities department wrote on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

"The #ISO is planning for potential power outages w/o significant energy conservation. … Precool your home, avoid charging vehicles and using major appliances during this period," the utility wrote on Sunday afternoon.

With the excessive heat, increased electricity demand and wildfires taking out transmission lines, system energy supplies could be up to 4,000 megawatts short on Sunday evening, California ISO officials said on Twitter. The agency asked the public to conserve as much as possible from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the hope of avoiding or at least limiting rolling power outages.