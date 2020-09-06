Laurene Powell Jobs on Trump's tweet-attack list

President Donald Trump focused his ire on one of Palo Alto's own on Sunday morning: Laurene Powell Jobs.

Powell Jobs and her nonprofit educational organization Emerson Collective, are the majority stakeholders in The Atlantic, the magazine that published an explosive story about Trump on Sept. 3. The story, written by Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg, reported that Trump called American soldiers who died in war "losers" and "suckers," based on interviews with four anonymous sources with first-hand knowledge, according to the magazine. Multiple news organizations, including The Washington Post, CNN and Fox News, confirmed parts of the story with former senior officials. Trump has denied the allegations.

On Sept. 6, Trump commented on a tweet by Charlie Kirk, chairman of pro-Trump student group Trump Students. Kirk wrote that Powell Jobs had heavily donated to former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign and that she owns The Atlantic.

"Steve Jobs would not be happy that his wife is wasting money he left her on a failing Radical Left Magazine … and spews FAKE NEWS & HATE," Trump wrote in part. "Call her, write her, let her know how you feel!!!"

Powell Jobs could not immediately be reached for comment through the Emerson Collective, a social change organization that focuses on education, immigration reform, health, the environment and media and journalism.