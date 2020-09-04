What city, regional services are available on Labor Day?

• Police, fire: Emergency, patrol and dispatch services will remain operational.

• Parks: Parks are now open, but some may have limited or modified services. For more information on park openings and other service changes, visit cityofpaloalto.org.

• Summer Streets: The city's Summer Streets program will continue through December. University and California avenues will remain closed to cars and open to cyclists and foot pedestrians. Emerson and Ramona streets near University Avenue will reopen this Friday, Sept. 4.

Transportation:

• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a Sunday schedule during Labor Day. For more information on Caltrain's Labor Day services, visit caltrain.com.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: VTA will operate on a Sunday schedule and all offices will be closed during Labor Day. For more information, visit vta.org.

• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a Sunday schedule during Labor Day. For more information and to plan your trip, visit samtrans.com.

• Stanford Marguerite: Stanford Marguerite, the university's free shuttle service, will provide limited service and parking enforcement during Labor Day. The office will be closed. For more information, visit transportation.stanford.edu.

Federal services:

• U.S. Postal Service: Postal Service facilities will be closed and shipping services will not be available on Labor Day.