'The greatest need is food': Since start of pandemic, demand has doubled at local nonprofits

East Palo Alto's Ecumenical Hunger Program currently distributes 1,000 boxes of food per week — at least double the pre-pandemic level of 350 to 500, said Executive Director Lesia Preston.

With families out of work and many not qualifying for government assistance, "the greatest need is food," she wrote in an email.

The 45-year-old nonprofit, which typically provides food, clothing, furniture, household items and social support to local families in need, has temporarily closed all services except for essential food programs, Preston said. She and key staff members are working seven days a week to locate food resources and have them brought to the nonprofit's campus in time for scheduled distributions.

Traditional food bank resources are "diminishing," she said.

At Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley, a major supplier to Ecumenical Hunger Program (EHP), demand has doubled since the start of the pandemic.