PUBLIC AGENDA: Performance evaluations; school budget update

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Sept. 7.

CITY COUNCIL .. The council plans to hold a special meeting in closed session to evaluate the performance of the city manager, the city attorney and the city clerk. The virtual meeting will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 8. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board will discuss the district's Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan (LCP), a 2020-21 budget update and a legislative update from Capitol Advisors, among other items. The virtual meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/97888498129 or dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to continue its public hearing on Castilleja School's proposal to reconstruct its campus at 1310 Bryant St. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 956 5433 9410.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10. Information on the meeting will be posted here as soon as it becomes available.