High schools to resume in-person, outdoors-only sports practices

Starting Monday, Sept. 14, Palo Alto and Gunn high school student-athletes will be able to return to their campuses for in-person practices with numerous health and safety precautions.
"While the restart is an ongoing process, we are excited at the chance to get back to doing what we love: working with your children," athletic directors Curt Johansen and Nelson Gifford wrote in a message posted on the school websites on Thursday, Sept. 3.
All workouts will take place outdoors; indoor facilities, including locker rooms, will be closed.
Student-athletes will practice in stable cohorts of 14 students or fewer. Once a student is part of a cohort, they cannot join another group for three weeks after leaving the first cohort, the athletic directors said. Students can participate in multiple team workouts as long as they stay within the same group.
Athletes within a cohort can't share equipment, and any equipment that's used must be cleaned afterward. Students within a cohort must keep 6 feet apart and groups should be at least 25 feet apart.
Cohorts will be assigned a time and location for their workouts. Once assigned, students cannot change their group.
"Switching or mixing groups is prohibited," the athletic directors wrote.
Every student and coach will also be screened by filling out a form on their smart device or with their coach.
"This will ensure that everyone attending workouts is healthy and safe. If a student(s) is not feeling well, they should not attend practice — contact your coach and/or trainer to let them know of your condition," Johansen and Gifford said.
Coaches must wear a mask while they are working with student-athletes, while students must wear masks to and from practice but not during workouts. Every student must bring their own water bottle.
Practice times and locations will be posted on the high schools' athletics websites.
The athletic directors urged students "to refrain from socializing on campus before or after workouts. While we understand it will be very natural for our students and coaches to want to bond and share, it is important that we all do our part to ensure our return to play is both fun and safe."
The California Interscholastic Federation announced this summer that local high school sports teams won't be competing until at least December or January, releasing a modified season that pushes section playoffs for several sports, including football, water polo, basketball and baseball, into spring and summer of 2021.
Comments
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
This is GREAT news for SOME of our HS kids. What about the rest of our 11,000 students?
I hope PAUSD plans similar programs to be offered after school @ the Elementary and Middle School level.
Will Gunn and Paly be restricting access to only the 14 students chosen by the coach based on ability? None of these "activities" are competitive at this point. It's not "sport" it's exercise and conditioning. Hopefully this will be open to all?
I'm sure there are a great many parents who would like to see their kids involved in this kind of safe activity to get exercise and se friends. A lot more interest than just 14 per sport and gender.
If there is more interest than availability I assume some form of lottery be used to select who is invited to participate?
Encouraging a lifetime healthy, physical activity doesn't revolve around competitive sports (although I do agree they do help in many ways). Please PAUSD provide this access to all students, not just the ones who can throw the fastball, return the kickoff, or hit the three.
Registered user
Evergreen Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
If PAUSD can do school sports outdoors, and if child care centers can be open for business indoors, why can't in person instruction be offered outdoors or even indoors with safety precautions? The teachers union?
And what about all the other schools applying for waivers for in-person instruction for TK-5? Los Altos school district and Bullis charter are applying for waivers. Why not PAUSD? The teachers'union?
Registered user
Palo Alto High School
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
@Kathy who said "why can't in person instruction be offered outdoors or even indoors with safety precautions?" Indoors has been addressed several times in many ways. Outdoors is even easier. What if a student has allergies? What if it suddenly starts raining. Classes will be cancelled as students scramble back home for online classes as teachers do the same to teach them. Students could get sick for being in the cold. Students could get dizzy from overexposure to the sun. Are you as a taxpayer ready to pay for mobile whiteboards, or are you advocating against November's parcel tax? How about paying for a few hundred tents?
Do you actually want answers to your question or are you just looking for new ways to make teachers and our union look bad?
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
22 minutes ago
Registered user
22 minutes ago
@Paly teacher, there are lots of uncertainty in life. We need to be smart to deal with things especially now. There should be options for families: online or in person learning(at least hybid).