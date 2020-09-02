Here's a list of schools in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties that can reopen for in-person instruction

Below is a list of the Santa Clara and San Mateo county districts and schools whose waiver applications have been approved, allowing them to reopen early for in-person instruction for grades TK-6, according to information provided by each county. This list will continue to be updated.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

Santa Clara County is posting approved waiver applications here.

• Campbell Union School District, San Jose (approved to offer in-person instruction for students in grades TK-6).

• Creekside School, San Jose (approved to offer in-person instruction for students with disabilities in grades K-6).