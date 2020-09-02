News

Here's a list of schools in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties that can reopen for in-person instruction

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 2, 2020, 9:54 am 0
John Bachner, assistant principal and lower elementary lead teacher at The Primary School in East Palo Alto, helps a preschooler find his class following recess on Dec. 12, 2018. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Below is a list of the Santa Clara and San Mateo county districts and schools whose waiver applications have been approved, allowing them to reopen early for in-person instruction for grades TK-6, according to information provided by each county. This list will continue to be updated.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

Santa Clara County is posting approved waiver applications here.

• Campbell Union School District, San Jose (approved to offer in-person instruction for students in grades TK-6).

• Creekside School, San Jose (approved to offer in-person instruction for students with disabilities in grades K-6).

• Luther Burbank School District, San Jose (approved to offer facilitated distance learning intervention for students in grades TK-6 and in-person instruction for students with special needs in grades TK-6).

• Moreland School District, San Jose (approved to offer in-person instruction for students with disabilities and distance learning support services in grades PreK-6).

• Sunnyvale Christian School, Sunnyvale (approved to offer in-person instruction for students in grades K-5).

SAN MATEO COUNTY

San Mateo County is posting approved waiver applications here. San Mateo County is including schools' intended reopening dates (in parentheses below), while Santa Clara County is not.

• The Burkard School, San Mateo (9/8/2020).

• Centennial Montessori School, San Mateo (9/8/2020).

• Connect Community Charter School, Redwood City (9/15/2020).

• Hilldale School, Daly City (9/8/2020).

• Holy Family School (9/14/2020).

• Kids Connection Elementary, Foster City (9/8/2020).

• Pacific Rim International School, San Mateo (9/8/2020).

• The Primary School, East Palo Alto (9/8/2020).

• Serendipity School, San Mateo, Belmont (9/14/2020).

• Stanbridge Academy, San Mateo (9/8/2020).

• Synapse School, Menlo Park (9/14/2020).

• Up Academy, Inc., San Mateo (9/8/2020).

• Wilkinson School, El Granada (10/1/2020).

• Ronald C. Wornick Jewish Day School, Foster City (9/14/2020).

