Electronic music artists share new works from home

Stanford University's Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics (CCRMA) hosts the series "[email protected]": free, public concerts featuring electronic-music artists performing from their homes and streaming live. On Friday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m. the series will feature CCRMA's Constantin Basica and trio line upon line percussion; Palo Alto composer Christopher Jette and performer/professor Nathan Krueger; musician/educator/engineer Fernando Lopez-Lezcano and violinist Michiko Theurer; ambient noise duo Alkimiya Transfer; and "caretaker of damaged places" Vaim. The livestream can be accessed at ccrma.stanford.edu/live.