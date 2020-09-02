Arts

Electronic music artists share new works from home

Stanford's CCRMA hosts livestream concert Sept. 4

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Artist/composer Barbara Nerness will perform as part of the ambient noise duo Alkimiya Transfer. Photo by Ashleigh McArthur.

Stanford University's Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics (CCRMA) hosts the series "[email protected]": free, public concerts featuring electronic-music artists performing from their homes and streaming live. On Friday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m. the series will feature CCRMA's Constantin Basica and trio line upon line percussion; Palo Alto composer Christopher Jette and performer/professor Nathan Krueger; musician/educator/engineer Fernando Lopez-Lezcano and violinist Michiko Theurer; ambient noise duo Alkimiya Transfer; and "caretaker of damaged places" Vaim. The livestream can be accessed at ccrma.stanford.edu/live.

Stanford University's Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics (CCRMA) hosts the series "[email protected]": free, public concerts featuring electronic-music artists performing from their homes and streaming live. On Friday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m. the series will feature CCRMA's Constantin Basica and trio line upon line percussion; Palo Alto composer Christopher Jette and performer/professor Nathan Krueger; musician/educator/engineer Fernando Lopez-Lezcano and violinist Michiko Theurer; ambient noise duo Alkimiya Transfer; and "caretaker of damaged places" Vaim. The livestream can be accessed at ccrma.stanford.edu/live.

