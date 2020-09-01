News

Streak of Spare the Air alerts continues into Thursday

Extension comes as wildfire smoke persists in Bay Area

by Bay City News Service / Palo Alto Weekly

Smoke coming from the CZU Lightning Complex fires is visible behind a Google construction site in Mountain View on Aug. 20. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The longest string of Spare the Air alerts ever issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District because of wildfire smoke in the region will continue through at least Thursday, Sept. 3, according to the air district.

The alerts, which ban the burning of wood and other solid fuel both indoors and outdoors, have come after lightning strikes in mid-August sparked wildfires around the Bay Area and elsewhere in Northern California.

The SCU Lightning Complex fires in the East Bay and South Bay and the LNU Lightning Complex fires in the North Bay are the second- and third-largest fires in state history in terms of acres burned. The CZU Lightning Complex fires in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties is the third-largest active Cal Fire incident as of Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke from the fires is continuing to cause elevated levels of pollution that can cause health issues, particularly to those with pre-existing issues like asthma or emphysema.

The air district recommends that people stay inside with windows and doors closed until the smoke levels go down, and to set air conditioning and car vent systems to re-circulate to stop outside air from coming inside.

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by visiting sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android devices or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

