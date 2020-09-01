Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors to discuss wildfire fighting program

The report comes from Chavez's efforts since late 2018 to find new solutions within the county's fire department. In June 2019, the Santa Clara County Fire Department came back with a report outlining where the county lacks resources, and with a proposal for the Wildland Fire Program to address those shortages.

This is evident by the SCU Lightning Complex fires that started in mid-August and has grown to be the second largest wildfire in California history, Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez said.

Santa Clara County has 554,200 acres of unincorporated wildland areas, less than 1% of which has been subject to trimming and other fire safety efforts by Cal Fire.

The county fire department pointed to geographic information system-based computer simulators as a possible solution, as they would help better understand fire spread and behavior under different weather and fuel conditions.

"We want to make sure the county's fire department has enough resources today and in the long run to fight wildfires and to suppress them," Chavez said. "The second thing we are taking a look at is how independent fire districts work today and how could they work better, if in fact we look at consolidation."

However, Cal Fire's Santa Clara Unit only has three bulldozers, one of which is located in the county, and one helicopter. It does not have any water tenders or hand crews. These resources are also directed by the state, so they could be used in other fires and may not even be available to the county.

Currently, the county has seven water tenders but no bulldozers, helicopters or hand crews. That means in the event of a wildfire, the county would turn to Cal Fire resources, which if available usually takes hours to deploy, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

The county fire department also recommended making significant changes to technology and personnel at the 911 communications center and provide staff specifically to coordinate Alert & Warning efforts so that all county residents receive prompt notifications during emergencies.

Advanced cameras could also be purchased, which would help fire departments to detect wildland fires in more remote and unpopulated areas more rapidly. Currently, there are 70 cameras installed statewide, 10 of which are in Santa Clara County.

Chavez also noted that the climate and weather changes are national, so the federal government would need to "step up" to make funds available in the future.

"The initial report had an approximately $10 million price tag to them. What I don't know is what would change now for County Fire as they are looking around and seeing what the impacts of these fires have already been," Chavez said.

However, Chavez said it is unclear where funding will come from and will be a major point of discussion during Tuesday's meeting.

The purchasing of tools and hiring of a hand crew could also allow the county "take a leadership role" and address the hazardous fuels on the 630 miles of unincorporated roads in high-risk fire areas in the county, according to the county's fire department.

Historically, Cal Fire hand crews have been used to assist with fire reduction projects. But with increased fires statewide, the resources are not as readily available. The Santa Clara County Fire Department suggested hiring a hand crew of 12 seasonal employees to conduct fuel reduction efforts countywide.

"In order for us to really start to fight these fires, suppression was going to have to be a part of our body of work. We couldn't just rely on our ability to fight fires," Chavez said. "Frankly, the old way we have been doing suppression wouldn't be enough, and that's been the case."

"We are in the middle of the second-largest fire in our history while we have multiple regions of the state on fire, so one is we have more fires," Chavez said. "But two is — that our firefighters have done such a good job of living within their means that in some ways — we didn't see the urgency as much as we should have. I think that is particularly true as it relates to appointments and staffing."

Chavez said the lack of resources is, in part, a budgetary issue, and also because of the unprecedented number of fires in the Bay Area and across the state.

"When compared to Southern California counties with more fire history, Santa Clara County has fewer of those response resources available nearby, particularity when viewed in the context of wildland acreage to protect," the report reads.

In its 2019 report, the county's fire department also emphasized the need to increase response capabilities, especially as Santa Clara County weather forecasts grow more similar to those of Southern California.

In fact, there are 50% fewer local government resources available through the mutual aid system today than there were 15 years ago, according to the county fire department.

"The resources available for mutual aid are really stretched — in part because we have wildfires happening across the state at a time, so we (are) going to be unable to move equipment quickly," Chavez said. "Also, cities and counties are going to be more careful about lending equipment because they were worried about protecting their own communities."

Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors to discuss wildfire fighting program

Proposal seeks to increase preparedness by focusing on technology, response, risk reduction