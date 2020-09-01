Epoch installation ponders the nature of time

Epoch, the latest installation in downtown Redwood City's Art Kiosk, asks viewers to ponder the nature of time itself. Created by Bay Area artist and designer Steven Dellicarpini, a large-scale hourglass releases 1,000 pounds of sand each week, with its nearly 8 billion grains of sand representing the number of humans on Earth.

"Viewing Epoch is intended to be meditative, watching the sand fall while life, thoughts, and current events continue," according to a press release from Fung Collaboratives, which curates the public-art space, supported by the Redwood City Improvement Association and the city.

"We all get a limited amount of grains in our life. If the ones you are experiencing now are difficult, try to remember the good ones. If the ones you are fighting now hurt, fight back. If the ones from today seem meaningless, give them meaning," Dellicarpini stated in the release.

Epoch will be on display through Sept. 13.