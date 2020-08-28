News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Commission interviews; Emerging Technologies program update

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 31.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, to interview candidates for the Human Relations Commission and the Public Art Commission. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hear a presentation on the Brown Act, hear an update on the Emerging Technologies program and discuss future studies to examine the impact of building electrification on the city's gas and electric utilities. The virtual meeting will begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

