Palo Alto places big hopes on small cottages to meet housing shortage

Next month, the City Council will consider ways to further accelerate the trend when it considers new zoning rules to encourage accessory dwelling units — including formally adopting zoning rules to allow two-story ADUs; eliminating a requirement that the homeowner occupies the main residence; and permitting the construction of junior accessory dwelling units, which are carved out of an existing home, without the need to create more parking.

The trend may have implications for both the city's goal of creating 300 units annually and for its ability to meet its regional allocation. The backyard units, which include converted garages as well as new structures, now make up about a quarter of the city's allocation for market-rate units in the current eight-year cycle of the Regional Housing Needs Allocation process, which spans between 2015 and 2023.

According to a recent report from the Planning and Development Services Department, Palo Alto received just 10 applications for ADUs in 2015 and nine in 2016. But spurred by new state laws and local policies that relax restrictions, the number of applications went up to 75 in 2019, according to the report.

Accessory dwelling units, once known as granny cottages, are now the city's biggest source of new housing, according to city data. After years of seeing just a few new cottages pop up annually, the city has seen an exponential rise in recent years, with more than 100 applications processed since 2019.

Palo Alto does not currently have such a program, though it has seen its famously slow and thorough permitting process speed up when it comes to accessory dwelling units. The average processing time for an ADU permit was about six months in 2018, though it dipped down to 135 days in 2019. So far this year, the city has seen 32 applications, with an average permitting time of 92 days, according to the city's quarterly report .

In some cases, cities are going well beyond state requirements. Last year, San Jose created a program that effectively pre-approves accessory dwelling units. The program allows select builders of detached ADUs to receive approvals for a prototype, allowing subsequent units to get permitted through a swift over-the-counter process. Abodu is one of three builders that is pre-approved under the San Jose program.

The trend is by no means limited to Palo Alto, according to John Geary, co-founder of Abodu, a company that has manufactured dozens of accessory dwelling units. Before the state adopted new laws to stimulate production of accessory dwelling units, California only saw between 200 and 300 permits for ADUs issued per year. After the state laws were enacted, the number went up to about 6,000, he said.

Some of these laws, including one that would allow heights of up to 16 feet for accessory dwelling units, are required to comply with California laws that took effect at the beginning of this year. The council approved them earlier this year on an interim basis and is now set to revise the zoning code to make them permanent.

"Palo Alto as a city has actually proven to be excited about ADUs," Geary said during a recent interview in the company's Redwood City showroom. "I think they see the value of empowering homeowners to have livable spaces of property without having to make them jump through the same number of hoops as single-family developments."

Geary said he has been talking to Palo Alto's planners about instituting a master program along the line of those adopted in San Jose and Santa Clara and is encouraged by what he's been hearing.

Geary is hoping to change that. Next month, his company plans to install an ADU on a residential property in the University South neighborhood. His company boasts of being able to construct a unit in 12 weeks, which includes between eight and 10 weeks to build the home at an off-site location and two weeks to install it on the homeowner's land.

"If you were to take seriously the problems that existing homeowners have in dealing with ADUs and building them — they really come down to money and time," Kelley said. "And what I think is missing here is an orientation that looks at the issues that really confront the construction process."

In May, when the city's Planning and Transportation Commission discussed relaxing rules for accessory dwelling units, resident John Kelley suggested that the city do more to reduce how long it takes a homeowner to get a permit. Kelley said he and his wife are trying to build a combination of an ADU and a JADU on their property and encouraged the commission to consider rules on sewer lines and electricity, which are slowing down the permitting process for homeowners.

"By developing packages that include pre-approved drawings, applicants can show the design on their site plan and have the drawings as attachments," the report states. "This could help applicants to save on the costs for architects/designer services."

Despite this uncertainty, city officials are eager to speed up the production of ADUs. The city recently received a grant through Senate Bill 2 to develop ADU prototypes and application packages to facilitate expedited approval, the report states. Staff expects to launch that project later this year, according to the report from Planning and Development Services. Once that happens, the city could start approving new units over the counter, saving homeowners time and money, according to the staff report.

"I'm not at all against any of those ideas, but to insist that we are achieving some sort of housing goal — we just don't have the data to prove it," Summa said.

In explaining her opposition, Summa said that she doesn't know whether the new units are actually being used for rental housing or if many of them are in fact becoming home offices because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The city's Planning and Transportation Commission endorsed the proposed changes on May 27, when it voted 4-2, with Ed Lauing and Doria Summa dissenting and William Riggs absent, to adopt the ordinance. Several commissioners supported going further by providing incentives to homeowners to agree to designate accessory dwelling units for affordable housing.

City planners are suggesting further changes that are not mandated by state code. These include modifying a provision that allows homeowners to convert existing garages to accessory dwelling units without providing more parking on site. Under the modification, the same benefit would be offered to new units that are not part of a garage conversion. Staff is also proposing other incentives to homeowners to encourage them to build accessory dwelling units, including density bonuses and more relaxed setback rules, particularly for corner lots.

The law would make the city's code consistent with state laws that set a 60-day processing timeline for ADUs and that prohibit cities from requiring builders to provide replacement parking when they convert garages to dwelling units (in the past, parking requirements presented a major barrier to prospective builders). Laws also now prohibit cities from requiring the property owner to live in the main house or from setting a minimum lot size for properties eligible for ADUs (Palo Alto had both of these requirements in place before striking them in response to state mandates).

Accessory dwelling units offer a speck of good news. A recent staff report notes that the number of units is steadily increasing, with detached one-bedroom ADUs being the most popular local option. The proposed ordinance, which the Planning and Transportation Commission approved in May and which the council will consider on Sept, 14, is expected to further boost the numbers because it proposes additional incentives and streamlines regulations, the report states.

Palo Alto's planning staff hope and believe the trend will continue. The city has a goal of producing 300 housing units annually and it has yet to come close to meeting that target. While the council approved one affordable-housing complex with a total of 59 units last year, it has also largely abandoned prior proposals to build housing at Cubberley Community Center and at the former site of Fry's Electronics (though it is still considering housing for the area around the former Fry's store as part of a plan that the city is putting together for a 60-acre area in the Ventura neighborhood).

Adobu builds its ADUs in several factories throughout the Bay Area before shipping them to homes, Geary said. Its standard one-bedroom unit, which comes with a $199,000 price tag and which Geary said is Abodu's most popular product, has a floor area of 500 square feet and a kitchen in the hallway that connects the living room to the bedroom, from which one can access the bathroom.

In August, the company was in the final stages of getting a permit for an ADU in the University South neighborhood, its first Palo Alto project. The permitting process, he said, took about three months — a notable achievement given the disruptions that the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt to both the construction industry and the city's permitting operation.

Palo Alto places big hopes on small cottages to meet housing shortage

City Council prepares to adopt new laws to comply with state regulations, encourage construction