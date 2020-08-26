Theater groups host trans athlete panel discussion

An online peer-panel discussion titled "When Equality is the Prize; A Panel of Trans Athletes," will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m., hosted by Dragon Productions Theatre Company and Fuse Theatre as part of their ongoing "Co-Exist" programming.

The discussion will feature runner Juniper Eastwood, pentathlete Kirsti Miller, skater Juniper Simonis, runner CeCe Telfer and triathlete/sports journalist Karleigh Webb (more information is available at fusetheatre.org).

The "Co-EXIST" festival grew out of the plans for the annual Redwood City Play Festival, which shifted to an online format, with expanded programming focused on amplifying marginalized voices. One of the plays that had been selected, "Love Serving Love" by Leanna Keyes, explores the relationship between tennis star Martina Navratilova and transgender athlete Renée Richards. The show was scheduled to be directed by Tessa Corrie, who curated the panel for the August peer panel.

"Trans athletes are fighting for their rights and against injustice every day. I think it is important for our audiences to draw parallels between trans athletes in 2020 and those in 1976. How can we dismantle the barriers these athletes face today so that history seizes to be our reality?" Corrie said in a press statement.

The pay-what-you-will discussion can be accessed at crowdcast.io/dragontheatre.