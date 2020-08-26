News

Nonprofit to host drive-thru blockfest celebration in East Palo Alto

Ecumenical Hunger Program providing treats for children, community resources

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 26, 2020, 8:45 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Ecumenical Hunger Program staff members Zoua Her and Lene Lauese place bags of produce in a client's car at drive-thru at the nonprofit in East Palo Alto on March 19. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

East Palo Alto's Ecumenical Hunger Program (EHP) will host a drive-thru community blockfest on Wednesday featuring food, treats and resources for the public.

The event will take place at EHP's site at 2411 Pulgas Ave. in East Palo Alto, from 10 a.m. to noon then 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"With COVID-19 and the fires and all the smoke in the air, we just wanted to give people a chance to celebrate and know that we're thinking about them. We want them to know that EHP cares," executive director Lesia Preston said in an interview.

Treats will include books, snacks and small presents for children. Staff will also distribute handouts with community resources.

EHP is a nonprofit organization that provides food and other resources to families experiencing hardship. People can call EHP at 650-323-7781 for information on food distribution and other services.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Nonprofit to host drive-thru blockfest celebration in East Palo Alto

Ecumenical Hunger Program providing treats for children, community resources

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 26, 2020, 8:45 am

East Palo Alto's Ecumenical Hunger Program (EHP) will host a drive-thru community blockfest on Wednesday featuring food, treats and resources for the public.

The event will take place at EHP's site at 2411 Pulgas Ave. in East Palo Alto, from 10 a.m. to noon then 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"With COVID-19 and the fires and all the smoke in the air, we just wanted to give people a chance to celebrate and know that we're thinking about them. We want them to know that EHP cares," executive director Lesia Preston said in an interview.

Treats will include books, snacks and small presents for children. Staff will also distribute handouts with community resources.

EHP is a nonprofit organization that provides food and other resources to families experiencing hardship. People can call EHP at 650-323-7781 for information on food distribution and other services.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.