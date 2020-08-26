Nonprofit to host drive-thru blockfest celebration in East Palo Alto

East Palo Alto's Ecumenical Hunger Program (EHP) will host a drive-thru community blockfest on Wednesday featuring food, treats and resources for the public.

The event will take place at EHP's site at 2411 Pulgas Ave. in East Palo Alto, from 10 a.m. to noon then 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"With COVID-19 and the fires and all the smoke in the air, we just wanted to give people a chance to celebrate and know that we're thinking about them. We want them to know that EHP cares," executive director Lesia Preston said in an interview.

Treats will include books, snacks and small presents for children. Staff will also distribute handouts with community resources.

EHP is a nonprofit organization that provides food and other resources to families experiencing hardship. People can call EHP at 650-323-7781 for information on food distribution and other services.