Seven candidates enter East Palo Alto City Council race

"There's still a lot of work to be done," she said in an interview. "We have a lot of development that's coming in that we need to monitor and manage within the city."

Gauthier, a government affairs manager for Study.com, an online learning platform, and a longtime resident of East Palo Alto, previously served as the city's mayor in 2014 and again in 2018. She was also elected vice mayor in 2017 and hopes to continue her work on the council.

Among the list of issues candidates hope to prioritize are affordable housing, displacement of residents, youth community development, employment opportunities and traffic management — some of which may have been more exacerbated than others by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has cratered the economy nationwide and continues to disproportionately impact low-income as well as Black and Latino communities.

Romero is a development and land-use consultant who was first elected to the City Council in 2008 and became East Palo Alto's mayor in 2011. Like Gauthier and Moody, Romero said he sees this third term largely as an opportunity to continue the work he's accomplished in the past decade.

Moody said that, with a clearer picture of what East Palo Alto's future will look like, he not only hopes to create more housing and jobs but also help make the city become a more attractive social and cultural hub — whether that means opening more eateries or bars after the pandemic subsides; introducing dog parks; or opening up school campuses as community hubs.

"I really feel that the work that we've done over the last eight years wasn't very sexy. … (It was) doing a lot of dirty work," Moody said. "Now we're at a place where we actually can do some really futuristic projects that are going to be job-creating for our local residents. It's going to enhance our morale; and it's really going to allow us to be seen as a different community than we have over the last four decades."

Moody, an employment specialist and job developer at JobTrain, a nonprofit employment agency, served as East Palo Alto's mayor in 2012. In an interview, Moody said that during the past eight years, the council strengthened the city's foundation — through projects including improving the city's water supply and its infrastructure — in order to lay the groundwork for more housing and job development.

On top of addressing transportation issues and developing and protecting affordable and "middle-level" housing, Gauthier lists strengthening economic development through small businesses and middle-class jobs; improving public safety; and enhancing residents' quality of life though neighborhood beautification and more cultural programs as some of her main focuses in her campaign.

Hyland, who moved to East Palo Alto in 1982, may not have ever served on the council but the majority of his career has been rooted in nonprofit organizations — a sector that Hyland says has a "big interlink" with city government, given the sheer number of nonprofits that exist in the community and the outsized role they often play.

Vying for the seats of the current council members are Hyland, an organizing director for the nonprofit Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County; Lincoln, a data scientist at biotech company Genentech; Lopez, a Stanford University doctoral student and writer; and Mendez, a recent University of California at Berkeley graduate and current planning commissioner alternate for East Palo Alto.

"The wheels of government … can be somewhat slow at times," he said, "I think in order to be effective, you have to have a constant pace in terms of working on the issues that you want to get implemented."

In the next four years, Romero said, he will pursue development projects for affordable housing, commercial spaces and city infrastructure, like a pedestrian bridge on University Avenue. In addition, he hopes to bring more in-house jobs while alleviating traffic through city ordinances, secure funding for youth and senior recreational activities, create a better library facility and help make the city's decisions on its budget more transparent to the community.

"Although I might be the youngest candidate running for City Council, I feel really proud about it," Mendez said. "I feel more motivated to try to empower others that they can do it too. I think we are the future of East Palo Alto and we need someone representing from our age group on (the) City Council."

"I've always had an interest in giving back to my community and getting involved ever since high school," Mendez said. Now, as the community deals with a pandemic, Mendez said he wants to make sure the council is taking the necessary steps to ensure that current residents are not being displaced and that some of the tensions coming from unemployment or unpaid rent are being alleviated.

Joining the race straight out of college is Mendez, who graduated from UC Berkeley this May with a degree in legal studies and a minor in public policy. He's an East Palo Alto native ("a product of the Ravenswood School District," he writes in his campaign statement) and, at just 23 years old, has over a year of experience working with the city as its planning commissioner alternate.

On his website, Lopez lists potential partnerships with existing organizations that could address what he sees as some of the core issues in his communities: inequality of education opportunities, "insufficient opportunities for youth development," accessibility to city services and a housing crisis.

"My writing has always been political — it's always about raising awareness particularly in African American communities, Polynesisan communities and my own Latino communities," he said. "To me, writing was a platform where I can say, 'Hey, we're overlooking … what the actual stories are, what the actual experiences of people who haven't been to college or haven't been in editorial rooms are.'"

Though he has no formal experience in politics, Lopez believes that politics is an extension of the work he's done to advocate for change in his own communities through writing.

Lopez, born and raised in East Palo, is participating in Stanford's Modern Thought & Literature interdisciplinary program. He graduated from Duke University in 2012 with a double major in global cultural studies and African American studies, pursued a master's degree at Rutgers University and received a Marshalls scholarship to study at Oxford University. Lopez is also set to publish his first collection of poetry, "Gentefication," with Four Way Books, next year.

"In science there's a process of testing, experimenting and using critical thinking to navigate gray areas and solve difficult problems," Lincoln said in an interview. "I'm bringing not only my critical thinking skills but also my expertise and knowledge of the current situation to East Palo Alto. Having grown up there, I know what people are experiencing and I know the needs of the people."

Lincoln came to East Palo Alto in the early 1990s but says his family lived in the city as far back as the 1950s. He's a "home-grown scientist," Lincoln wrote in his campaign statement, with a background in neuroscience, hoping to finally give back to his community.

For his campaign, Hyland said that he wants to focus on bringing jobs into the community. One point of concern for him is making sure the job-training fund component of Measure HH, the "Commercial Office Space Parcel Tax for Affordable Housing and Job Opportunities" that passed in 2018, actually ends up serving the city's residents. Hyland also hopes that he can help maintain the city's diversity and mix of cultures.

Seven candidates enter East Palo Alto City Council race

Three seats are up for grabs in this year's election