Palo Alto police locate missing man

Resident finds Gonzalo Mazuera blocks away from his downtown home

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 25, 2020, 9:41 am 0
Updated: Tue, Aug 25, 2020, 10:32 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Gonzalo Mazuera, 68, of Palo Alto, was reported missing around 3 a.m. on Aug. 25. Courtesy Palo Alto Police Department.

Palo Alto police have found a man who was reported missing after he left his downtown home early Tuesday morning.

Gonzalo Mazuera, 68, was last seen around 3 a.m. at his home in the 500 block of Webster Street, which intersects with University Avenue. He can become disoriented and confused, police said in an alert.

Mazuera is about 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen a blue sweatshirt and shorts. He is known to frequent downtown Palo Alto, but in similar incidents when he has left home, he has been located as far away as East Bayshore Road, police said. He wears an identification bracelet on his wrist with the names and phone numbers of his family members.

A resident who saw the alert called police to report that they found Mazuera, who was found multiple blocks away from his home and was in good health, police said at about 10:15 a.m.

