Monitor air quality along the Midpeninsula in real time

As multiple wildfires continue to burn around the Bay Area spreading smoke across the region, the air quality along the Midpeninsula has ranged from moderate to unhealthy in most neighborhoods since Aug. 18. Due to the elevated levels of smoke, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District on Saturday expanded its latest Spare the Air Alert through at least Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Residents can track the air quality near their homes in real time through the PurpleAir interactive map that crowdsources information from neighbors' private sensors to measure dust, smoke and other particulate matter. Every icon on the map represents a PurpleAir sensor installed and maintained by members of the community. While readings from these sensors currently can’t be used for official pollution statistics, they provide a general idea of the particulate readings in the area.