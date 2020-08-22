Red flag warning issued for Bay Area starting Sunday morning

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions around the Bay Area, effective from 5 a.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday.

"This will be a weaker overall event," forecaster Drew Peterson said. "What we experienced last weekend was extremely rare for the region."

The Bay Area is now ringed by wildfires and the weather service's primary concern is for erratic gusts that could move those blazes in unexpected ways, Peterson said.

The strongest thunderstorms are expected to develop Sunday night through Monday morning.

The storms aren't expected to bring enough moisture to help with preventing fires or battle existing blazes, forecasters said.