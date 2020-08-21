PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussions on police policy revisions, support systems for students

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 24.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss revisions to Palo Alto Police Department policies to make them more compatible with the "8 Can't Wait" campaign; and provide direction on the city's race and equity initiative. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board will discuss school safety measures, hiring trends during the school closures, support systems for students in distance learning and reopening plans, among other items. The virtual meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/97888498129 or dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hear an update on green stormwater infrastructure and discuss the Ramos Park improvement project. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 951 4917 7161.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission will discuss Castilleja School's proposal to rebuild its campus, construct an underground garage and obtain a new Conditional Use Permit that would allow it to increase enrollment to 540 students. The virtual meetings will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 962 7264 8373.