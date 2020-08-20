Stanford researchers recommend additional measures to reopen schools

They suggested school districts form a task force, made up of the superintendent, school board members, teachers, parents, and health care professionals, to develop policies and procedures related to preventing the spread of the coronavirus. This group "should create and oversee a command center for the school district, composed of data analysts and health experts who can liaise with the local health department," they wrote.

"Prolonged school closures can exacerbate socioeconomic disparities, causing negative education and health outcomes, and amplifying existing educational inequalities," Wang said in a press release. "School closure may also aggravate food insecurity, domestic violence and mental health disorders. Many children from low-income households obtain food through the National School Lunch Program, and estimates suggest that 1 in 4 children may face hunger this year due to COVID-19."

In a medical journal article , Dr. Jason Wang wrote he sees these steps as key — though admittedly costly — to preventing the educational, emotional and physical costs associated with keeping schools closed.

A Stanford University pediatrics professor and director of the university's Center for Policy, Outcomes, and Prevention is recommending additional "strict" steps schools should take to safely reopen their campuses, including forming a COVID-19 task force and testing students and staff regularly.

Schools should consider hiring additional nurses, psychologists, or social workers (or partnering with local health care organizations) not only to help with coronavirus screening and testing but also support any students and staff with social-emotional needs.

Wang and Bair recommend that schools limit the access to school grounds to one or two entry points, and to consider either expanding the role of a school nurse or hiring additional staff to screen and brief any visitors on health precautions.

All students with symptoms should be tested, they wrote. Beyond that, schools should develop a schedule to "randomly select a proportion of students and staff for COVID-19 testing to identify asymptomatic individuals," with more frequent testing for students from high-risk households (which the researchers define as "those residing in zip codes with socioeconomic challenges").

For comprehensive screening, parents should check their students and report every morning, either online or by an automated telephone program, any fever or symptoms to the school or school district, they wrote. Students with symptoms should stay home. When students arrive at school each day, staff should also record their temperatures and any "alarming" symptoms, logging them in a central database "for rapid identification of individuals in need of monitoring."

Schools should also train employees on how to screen for COVID-19 symptoms and give them thermometers to check students' temperatures, Wang and Bair wrote.

"But as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted in its July 24 telebriefing on new resources and tools to support opening schools: The 5.6 million parents who haven't been able to work due to school closures have collectively lost an estimated $232 billion in earnings," the Stanford Medicine press release states.

Wang acknowledged these are all expensive measures and many could be too costly to implement in lower-resourced school districts.

If classrooms can't accommodate sufficient social distancing, schools might need to purchase temporary modular buildings, they said. The same applies to school buses, where students should have assigned seats.

"For teachers who must work closely with students with special needs or with students who are unable to wear masks, they should wear N95 masks if possible or wear face shields in addition to surgical masks," they suggest.

Like local public health officials, the researchers recommend creating fixed cohorts of students and staggered schedules to limit potential exposure. Transparent barriers, which they said cost between $100 to $200 per desk, "can further limit the spread of respiratory droplets."

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here .

"Schools will need to remain flexible and consider temporary closures if there is an outbreak involving multiple students and/or staff and be ready to transition to online education," they wrote. "As such, school districts need to invest in developing or acquiring online education platforms and train teaching staff in switching seamlessly from in-person teaching to online education platforms."

Even with extensive precautions in place, outbreaks of COVID-19 at schools are "still likely," the researchers said.

Stanford researchers recommend additional measures to reopen schools

COVID-19 task force, regular testing and screening are among recommendations