Palantir moves headquarters from Palo Alto to Denver

Palantir Technologies Inc. hasn't yet publicly announced it, but the software company has moved its headquarters out of Palo Alto to Denver, Colorado.

The $20 billion, data-analysis company has come under scrutiny and multiple protests in Palo Alto for allegedly tracking immigrants for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and counterintelligence agencies, among other data it collects.

Palantir lists Denver as its headquarters on its website and on social media pages. A source familiar with the company told the Weekly on Thursday that the information on the website is accurate. The company will still have a presence in Palo Alto and expects that some employees will transfer to Denver, but the number is not yet known and would happen sometime later.

Multiple local and national media outlets reported the news on Wednesday.

Palantir has been scaling back its footprint over the past few years. CEO Alex Karp has made it clear that he isn't happy with Palo Alto's political landscape.