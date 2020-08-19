Hoofing it (virtually) through history

The Folger Estate stable in Woodside is more than an unusually beautiful building for boarding horses: as the centerpiece of a historic district at Wunderlich Park, the stable is also symbolic in many ways of the people and businesses that shaped Woodside into the community it is today. The San Mateo County Historical Association is offering a glimpse of that local history with an online tour of the Folger Estate Stable Historic District on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m.

The heir to the Folgers Coffee Company had the estate and stable built not long after the turn of the 20th century. The stable was restored about a decade ago and still offers boarding for horses.

In exploring the history of the estate's main stable, carriage house, blacksmith barn, dairy house, and the stone walls built by Chinese laborers, the historical association tour delves into the property's agricultural uses, the growth of the Folgers Coffee Company and how the use of horses for transport helped shape the area. The tour also discusses the architectural legacy of the overall Folger Estate.

The stable tour is part of the association's virtual Victorian Days Walking Tours series covering various towns and neighborhoods in San Mateo County.

For more information or to access the tour, visit historysmc.org.