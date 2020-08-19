Councilman Greg Tanaka faces complaint over campaign contributions

Months before Greg Tanaka formally declared his intention to run for another term on the Palo Alto City Council, he received a New Year's Eve gift from a group of local developers: campaign contributions totaling $13,000.
The contributions included $3,000 from 1050 Page Mill Road Property LLC, an entity associated with Sand Hill Property Company, and four $2,500 checks from four corporations associated with prominent landowners Thoits Brothers and Sal Giovannotto.
More checks came in two weeks later. Jon Goldman of Premier Properties contributed $2,500 to Tanaka on Jan. 14, while investor Richard Karp contributed $10,000.
The trend accelerated this summer after Tanaka declared his candidacy. After receiving $14,699 in total contributions as of June 30, Tanaka brought in $35,000 between July 29 and Aug. 12. He received $5,000 checks from Brad Ehikian, Charles "Chop" Keenan and John McNellis, all of whom are prominent downtown developers. Michael Powers, a partner in McNellis' real estate firm, contributed an additional $5,000, while developer Roxy Rapp contributed $10,000 to the Tanaka campaign.
On Aug. 12, Tanaka received two more contributions: $2,500 from Ventana Property Services, a property management company, and $1,000 from Christian Hansen, property manager for Wheatley Properties, according to his campaign finance documents.
Support from the developer community isn't new for Tanaka, who has generally been associated with the council's more pro-growth faction. In recent years, he voted to repeal downtown's office cap and he opposed a 2018 citizen initiative that reduced the citywide cap on office and research-and-development growth from 1.7 million square feet to 850,000 square feet by 2030. He has also championed programs to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a grant program for small businesses and reduction of utility bills.
At the same time, Tanaka is now facing scrutiny for the December 2019 and January 2020 contributions, which he collected well before his new campaign committee was established. Campaign documents show that all of those contributions were made to the campaign, "Tanaka for Palo Alto City Council in 2016." He didn't file his "Candidate Intention Statement," known as Form 501, until July 11, according to the documents. He filed his Form 460, establishing a reelection committee, the following day.
By law, a candidate is required to file a Form 501 "before soliciting or receiving any contributions (including loans) or expending any funds," according to an election guide put out by the Office of the City Clerk.
"It is the responsibility of candidates and/or committees to be aware of and to file the required campaign disclosure statements in a timely manner," the guide states.
Earlier this month, the Fair Political Practices Committee received an anonymous complaint against Tanaka's campaign, alleging that he had failed to follow the rules when he accepted funding before creating a reelection committee. The complaint claims that Tanaka "has knowingly committed clear violations of law by both receiving illegal monetary contributions and making illegal expenditures from his 2016 campaign committee account months before filing a new 501 Form as legally required."
The complaint claims that the violations in this complaint, combined with his failure in 2017 to disclose numerous contributions from developers (he agreed to pay $733 in fines), demonstrate "persistent attempts to shield the sources and amounts of his campaign contributions from public scrutiny by voters in this current election."
The complaint also points to Tanaka's expenditures in the early months of 2020 as evidence that he was using the contributions to his 2016 campaign to ramp up his reelection effort. Campaign finance documents show that he had spent $2,277 between Jan. 1 and June 30 of this year, with expenditures including ballot fees and fees to Google and NationBuilder, which specializes in campaign software. These expenditures were incurred well before he filed the paperwork for his reelection campaign.
The 2020 expenditures represent a significant increase in campaign spending for Tanaka, according to his filed statements. In 2018 and 2019, his expenditures for each six-month reporting period ranged from $207.57 to $321.97. In the six months prior to the New Year's Eve contributions, Tanaka's campaign had spent $301.15, his filings show.
The only other six-month period in which his campaign had reported significant spending was in the second half of 2017, when its $1,243.70 in expenditures included the $733 fine from the state.
"The one-month accumulation of over $25,000, between December 31, 2019 and January 31, 2020, by Mr. Tanaka's 2016 campaign committee with no nexus to ongoing office-holding expenses, and including expenses such as the voter database that directly correlate to campaign activities clearly implies changes in recipient committee information," the complaint states.
This week, Tanaka disputed the accusations and denied any wrongdoing. State law, he noted, allows campaigns of elected officials to continue to receive contributions after a successful election. The expenditures that his campaign made before July were not associated with his reelection effort but with his regular activities as a council member. This includes his regularly held office hours, during which he broadcasts on Facebook Live.
"That's what we were spending funds on, constituent outreach," Tanaka told this news organization.
When asked about the New Year's Eve contributions, which were made more than six months before he declared his intention to run again, Tanaka said the donations reflected the desire of community members to see him seek another four years on the council.
"There's a lot of people who support me and a lot of people who wanted to encourage me to run," Tanaka said. "I think people wanted to see me continue to serve on the council. There was enough support for me that convinced me to do that."
The FPPC informed Tanaka about the complaint in an Aug. 13 letter and has requested information from him to address the allegations. The agency has not made any determinations about the allegations in the complaint, the letter from the FPPC's Enforcement Division states.
"Upon receipt of your response, we will review the information to determine whether or not to investigate the allegations," the letter from the FPPC's Enforcement Division states.
View the full complaint here.
Comments
Registered user
Downtown North
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Politicians, even other Palo Alto Councilmembers, are always raising money in between campaigns, why is this even news?
Registered user
Greenmeadow
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
It looks like some candidates are up to dirty campaign tactics. They should run based on their strengths. Kou was sending out nationbuilder surveys before she filed her 501, so what's going on with that? On the other hand, Tanaka reported everything and has been the most transparent candidate.
Registered user
College Terrace
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
For those tempted to embrace Mr. Tanaka's carefully crafted campaign messaging that he will "keep City Hall working for you," take a close look. His campaign funding overwhelmingly comes from big developers and their allies. And through two election cycles Mr. Tanaka has skirted the campaign finance reporting rules to try to hide that fact from voters.
A few years back, under political pressure, he even returned a $5,000 donation from the family of a project proponent (429 University) on the eve of voting to approve the project - only to immediately (within days) have his coffers refilled by another developer. Web Link
Registered user
Crescent Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Hmm... this seems to be an error of some sort...why leave a poorly researched and false complaint?
Why waste time even reporting this false complaint? No gain from this.
Registered user
Downtown North
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
The main point here is that Tanaka is proudly bought and paid for by commercial developers. He is literally in their pockets, and makes sure he is getting paid for his services year round, not just at election time.
I didn't know his slogan was "Keep City Hall working for you." I'm sure that's exactly the pitch he makes to the big developers!
Once somebody shows who they are, it's no longer shameful - the problem is really ours if we choose to re-elect such a person.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Greg Tanaka - why may you again be running an unethical campaign even on your second try? You need to lay-off your Energizer Bunny fundraising for a moment and think about the consequences for your campaign of serving the interests of a few, mostly out of town big Real Estate developers, rather than the residents of Palo Alto who you need to vote for you.
Based on your potential legal jeopardy, your funky fundraising, and your city council pro-development, anti-renter voting record, residents see you couldn’t possibly put our interests first. Private moneyed Real Estate Developers have invested over $50,000 in your campaign so far according to your financial filings, and surely they expect a lot of representation in return. I would.
Surely your viability as a candidate has plunged with the revelation of your actions. Unlike Liz Kniss’s 2017 FPPC pending investigation, this early Complaint and potential violations will dog you from now to Election Day.
Voters may follow the money as Deep Throat said, by viewing Tanka’s financial filings and required forms at the City Clerk’s website.
Web Link
Registered user
Downtown North
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Tanaka has done a great job listening to constituents repeatedly every Sunday for 4 years and acted accordingly. I spoke with him about an issue in my neighborhood and he really helped. I haven't seen other council people do that. There's also an implication that developer money is bad money which doesn't make sense. Developers don't want to destroy a community but improve it. I don't get what this article is saying.
Registered user
Downtown North
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
I’d like to know more about Greg Tanaka’s day job. How has founding and running Percolata helped him run Palo Alto? What in the recent history of Percolata indicates or informs how four more years of Tanaka’s leadership benefits We The People?
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
This seems like a political hit job and the various commenters seem to prove that out. After a quick review of the disputed items, it looks like regular expenses of an elected official. Google doesn't merely provide a campaign service as implied by the author but also provides email, document and other services on an ongoing basis through regular subscription payments. That's not campaigning. Nationbuilder powers most political websites and also makes works as a subscription service. Taking a website down or halting email doesn't make sense.
The worst part though is the FPPC complaint process being used as a political tool. A candidate can make one unclear expenditure in an arcane filing and get needlessly attacked like this here.
Registered user
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
The most severe thing to come out of any contribution shenanigans would be an investigation by the FPPC - big deal. They still haven't reached any conclusions or taken any action re the almost-three-year-ago campaign contribution malfeasance by Liz Kniss (unbelievable misstatements and omissions in reporting). The FPPC seems to be a toothless and timid enforcement vehicle.
Registered user
College Terrace
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
@guilty until proven innocent:
Well, he was found guilty and sanctioned on three separate counts in 2016 Web Link
How far should we extend the benefit of the doubt?
Registered user
Downtown North
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
@follow - What does an already settled non-issue from 2016 have to do with an unfounded political attach in 2020? Answer - nothing. They're unrelated.
Registered user
College Terrace
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Why are developers considered bad in Palo Alto? They take risks to revitalize and develop new projects which increase the value of neighboring properties. They bring new opportunities for housing, employment and various other forms of good. They go through ridiculously rigorous rules to be successful with numerous checks and balances. How is this a bad thing?
Registered user
Charleston Gardens
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Its easy to take pot shots about how Greg is 'in the pocket of developers' and 'is bought', but consider this: has Greg ever said something out in public and immediately contradicted it with a vote to the contrary to support a donor?
In other words, if Greg is truly bought and paid for, what evidence is there to suggest that he has gone out of his way to support his donors? Pro-growth came out of a commitment to meet the demand of voters - not to satisfy the whims of developers.
Registered user
Charleston Meadows
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Council are supposed to represent the interests of their citizens, and are expected to make good decisions based on data and facts, not based on shady models promoted by special interest groups. A bigger problem is lack of accountability! Take a look at "all electric ordinance" as an example. The study used to support this decision was done by PG&E and Souther Edison and heavily influenced by people with ties to solar industry. Without an impartial analysis and with disregard to the health and safety of those vulnerable (elderly and those with medical conditions), slogans like, "Let's follow Berkeley's lead and adopt all electric ordinance..." or "electrification lowers impact on emissions". No one questions why one should follow a 2nd rated city and school? No one asks how more demand on electricity can be met by not burning more gas? The fires in the last 2 days have made up for anything fictitious the City could have saved on emissions, in the next 500 years. The council need to hold themselves accountable for all decisions they make, good or bad. Are they?
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Just read through the article and IMO it seems like this is just a whole lot of nothing. I've never really followed Tanaka closely, but this seems like it was a false report. He didn't violate any laws that I can see...
Registered user
College Terrace
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Not that it as a serious issue as the issues raised in the complaint.
But there have been reports of Tanaka signs all around Palo Alto illegally placed on public property.
Just play by the rules please Mr. tanaka and show that you have the character desired in an elected official.
Registered user
Evergreen Park
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Of course Greg should follow the rules, and correct this breach and oversight. That's appropriate and must be done promptly.
But why is the complainant anonymous? B/c it's someone from another campaign?
Registered user
Crescent Park
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
This is literally about a FALSE complaint. Meaning everything was done legally. So why are we still talking about this?
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
It is HIGHLY concerning to me that a Palo Alto city council candidate is receiving 10,000 dollar donations from big developers. [We need campaign contribution limits - this is ridiculous]. These developers are not giving Tanaka their money out of the goodness of their heart - they have specific interests in this city, like building more and more office space, and they are paying Tanaka to protect their interests on City Council. And Tanaka has proven that protecting billionaire interests is exactly what he will do - he voted to remove the cap on office space, which would make it WAY harder to build any housing.
When a company or individual gives $10,000 to a candidate, not because they believe in the platform, but because they expect the candidate to protect their interests on City Council, that isn't a donation. That is a bribe.
To everyone complaining that the complaint is anonymous, try reading the content of the complaint first. There is a very legitimate cause for concern, and if you cannot see the harm Tanaka is poised to do to this community, you are part of the problem.
Registered user
Adobe-Meadow
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
To all commenters. Take your strong feelings to a real poll booth or mail your ballots in early. Sadly, there won't be any in person debates leading up to the election.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
What about virtual debates? This is Sillycone Valley after all.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
56 minutes ago
Registered user
56 minutes ago
I'm heartened to see that the voting population is getting smarter at identifying campaign PR tricks, even for local elections. Maybe all this partisanship at the federal level has finally awakened the population to what really goes on under the covers.
(The NY Times piece on Kamala was a masterful capturing of a media channel, as was the "sudden" disclosure that Joe Biden and his wife had an affair while she was still married to her previous husband in the NY Post, conveniently during the DNC)
This one was an easy one to spot.
Registered user
Downtown North
49 minutes ago
Registered user
49 minutes ago
There is only one thing to do: Pool our contributions, outbid the developer community, and buy our government back!
Registered user
Downtown North
18 minutes ago
Registered user
18 minutes ago
As others have stated. This just makes clear what we have known all along. He is paid by and works for developers and wants to turn Palo Alto into San Francisco with all the crowds and blight.
He votes pro-development reliably but if you have ever watched him at a city council meeting he is totally uninformed and doesn't know what is going on. He doesn't read the packet of information that is sent out for weekly meetings, he asks clueless questions, and he is rude.
He claims he cares about city finances but when has he ever worked hard to significantly change the workings of the budget or the pensions? Other council members actually do the hard work to chip away at problems given the constraints of state law and union rules while Tanaka rants and doesn't do a darn thing except vote for more development to destroy quality of life in Palo Alto. He is the perfect "windbag" politician who pretends to do things but really just passes out goodies to his developer friends.
Time to vote him out. Vote Kou and Lauing to slow growth and protect Palo Alto quality of life.