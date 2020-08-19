Black and brown residents describe layers of racism they've faced in Palo Alto

Commission Chair the Rev. Kaloma Smith noted these incidents persist today, such as the defacement of anti-racism posters by the group Palo Alto Youth Art Protest defaced less than a week before the meeting. Smith said he has heard of 13 such incidents against supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The commissioners heard from a handful of local residents during their meeting, who described painful experiences of being treated as the "other." The stories ranged from isolation at school to a prominent family being called the N-word while they gardened in their front yard.

The meeting kicked off the Palo Alto Speaks initiative, which is gathering comments, photographs, written statements and video and audio recordings about Black and brown experiences in Palo Alto from the past and/or present. Anyone who lives, works, worships and attends schools in the city can participate in the effort, which is accepting input through Sept. 7, after which a report and recommendations will be sent to the City Council.

Members of Palo Alto's Human Relations Commission listened intently Aug. 13 as some Black residents recounted the many layers of racism they have experienced in the city over the years.

"We were seen as disruptions and distractions to the education of the children the community wanted to have learn," he said, namely, white and Asian students, he said.

At Palo Alto High School, Black and brown students felt more like impediments than thriving members of the school community. In part that was caused by schools being controlled and designed by traditional ideas of whiteness and Asianness, he said.

Brooks described how students were disproportionately assigned to special education classes, often without any basis other than implicit biases. Black and Latino children he knew felt marginalized in Palo Alto, he added.

Alexander Brooks, who is Afro-Caribbean, said he and his family moved to Palo Alto shortly after he was born in the 1990s. Brooks said he attended Duveneck Elementary School, Jordan Middle School (now known as Greene Middle School) and Palo Alto High School, where students were subjected to microaggressions. The experiences were worse for Black and brown youth from East Palo Alto who were part of the Tinsley transfer program, he said.

Gray was bullied and harassed by other children in grammar school, where she was isolated and excluded most of the time. The wounds are still apparent, Gray said, "I have reconnected with some people from school. Maturing has helped."

"I had a variety of experiences: some successes and some issues. I had to fight for my voice to be heard," she said.

Ruth Gray, who is Black and in her 70s, said she was born in Palo Alto and attended Lytton Elementary, Jordan Middle School (now known as Fletcher Middle School), Paly and Stanford University.

Palo Alto police have also singled out Black and brown youth, he said. He recalled one night when he and his friends were returning from a party held in East Palo Alto. When they were near Edgewood Road in Palo Alto, they were stopped by police. One of the officers threatened to put one of Brooks' friends "in the hospital," he recalled, and two of his friends were detained.

The school district's graduation requirements were set low enough so that Black and brown students could graduate, but they could not enter the California State University and the University of California systems, he added.

People can share their experiences and images on social media through Sept. 7 with the hashtag #PaloAltoSpeaks in the post or by direct message; by email at [email protected] ; through the online forum cityofpaloalto.org/PaloAltoSpeaks (responses can be shared anonymously).

"Sometimes silence is a greater indicator than speaking," he said. "There's a high level of distrust that the city, the Police Department and the City Council will do anything. (The promise for change) dies by a thousand cuts and gets marginalized," he said.

Smith said that while a few brave souls spoke, the fact that there is no great outpouring, even in this time of activism and social self-examination, speaks volumes.

"While we have the privilege to slow-walk change, not everyone has that privilege," he said.

Commissioner Steven Lee, who was attending his last HRC meeting before being termed out, said it's important for the commission to fully utilize its powers as laid out in the municipal code. The commission should dig deeper, ask hard questions that foster thoughtful discussion and push harder for change.

"We felt we had to compete for attention and resources. We end up being anti-Black ourselves. We have to get past being color blind" to one's own race, she said.

Many Asian residents are privileged because of their economic and educational standing, but they also experience racism in Palo Alto, she said.

Tamara, who is Asian and declined to give her last name, also spoke at the meeting. She said that she was raised in Palo Alto and returned after she graduated from college.

"It terrified me. After trying to stand up for myself, I just deleted my account and said 'Holy cow.' I wasn't prepared for what was surrounding me," she said.

"There was an online race war. I was blown away by the hostility," said Trainor, whose mother is white and her father is Black.

Another speaker had a more recent encounter that left her in shock. Lestina Trainor, 50, moved to Palo Alto from the East Coast last August with the impression that the city was diverse, but a recent posting on her local Nextdoor forum was jarring. After receiving an email to join the online community, she posted a story by ABC 7 News Bay Area that showed an analysis of FBI data found Black people are 13 times more likely to be arrested than white people in Palo Alto.

Another relative owned the well-known Fran's Smoke Shop on Lytton Avenue. Yet for their achievements, her family at times faced humiliation. Outside their home on a busy street, as they worked on their front lawn, people would drive by and call them the N-word, then drive off laughing, she said.

Gray comes from a long line of Palo Altans. Her family moved to the city in 1887. One relative, Paul Harris, helped build Stanford University and later owned a business that took luggage from the transportation depot to the university for students.

Black and brown residents describe layers of racism they've faced in Palo Alto

Human Relations Commission hears about subtle, overt encounters