Saved becomes savior: Man, who also once nearly drowned, pulls struggling child out of Boronda Lake

In a moment he described as a flash, Frisk went into "autopilot" to pull the child out of the murky lake by holding on to the railing of the bridge with one hand and reaching out to the boy with the other.

That's when he heard a child's cry coming from the water by the bridge: "I need help, I need help!"

"Something went off in my head thinking that someone might have fallen in," Frisk said in an interview with this news organization. "It definitely wasn't a goose."

He didn't see anything. No one was immediately nearby. But the particular sound of the water triggered his instincts: He put his call on hold and ran to check out what — or rather who — might have gone into the lake.

It was Aug. 5, a cloudy Wednesday evening. Daniel Frisk was on the phone, walking away from Boronda Lake after a calm, hourlong hike at Foothills Park, when he heard a large splash.

After saving the boy from the lake, Frisk said the incident reminded him of that traumatic day and hoped that through this story, he could express how grateful he was to the man who saved him years ago.

"I was 4, and I don't even remember who it was, but I've been carrying that with me ever since," Frisk said.

He doesn't remember who helped him, he said — only the feeling of being saved and a few vivid snapshots of the incident: the light underneath the water and the arm that poked through and grabbed him.

For Frisk, the moment was a particularly cathartic experience with tinges of déjà vu. Years ago, when he was 4 years old, Frisk said he too once fell into a lake and was saved by a stranger.

"I was still wired after," said Frisk, who doesn't have experience in conducting rescues outside of a lifeguarding class he once took in high school.

After that, there were no hugs or handshakes due to the physically-distant era everyone is living in — just a moment of shared shock, gratitude and relief.

Frisk was just about ready to jump into the water to grab the bicycle before he realized he should probably first warn the boy's parents, who were nearby with three of their other children, unaware that their child had fallen in the water.

"It was kind of funny because the boy's first reaction after I pulled him out was: 'Oh, but my bike is still in there,'" Frisk said.

Frisk didn't see the boy enter the water, but suggested that the child may have fallen in while riding his bicycle ahead of his parents, near the landing at one end of the bridge, where there's no guard rail.

The child, who was no older than 7, felt heavy because the water was soaking into his puffer jacket, Frisk said.

Saved becomes savior: Man, who also once nearly drowned, pulls struggling child out of Boronda Lake

Daniel Frisk returns favor he received from a stranger years ago