Lightning-sparked fires spread smoke over the Midpeninsula

Smoke from multiple fires burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains and a major fire in San Mateo County is covering Palo Alto and other surrounding communities on Tuesday night. The CZU August Lightning Complex has burned at least 7,500 acres as of 10:30 p.m. with no containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

Lightning strikes from Monday morning started the blazes in northern Santa Cruz and southern San Mateo counties, according to Cal Fire. Palo Alto police sent a message to the public at about 10 p.m. stating there is no fire in Palo Alto at this time.

"We recommend that you call 9-1-1 if you see fire or if there is an emergency. Due to the poor air quality, residents should keep their windows closed and limit outdoor activity," the department said in the statement.

Fire officials ordered evacuations in parts of Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties. In San Mateo County, the evacuations include the Loma Mar and Dearborn Park Area, Pescadero Creek County Park Area, Butano Community Area, Butano State Park Area including Barranca Knolls community, according to Cal Fire.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.