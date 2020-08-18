News

Lightning-sparked fires spread smoke over the Midpeninsula

7,500 acres in the Santa Cruz Mountains are burning

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 18, 2020, 10:44 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Smoke from multiple fires burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains and a major fire in San Mateo County is covering Palo Alto and other surrounding communities on Tuesday night. The CZU August Lightning Complex has burned at least 7,500 acres as of 10:30 p.m. with no containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

Lightning strikes from Monday morning started the blazes in northern Santa Cruz and southern San Mateo counties, according to Cal Fire. Palo Alto police sent a message to the public at about 10 p.m. stating there is no fire in Palo Alto at this time.

"We recommend that you call 9-1-1 if you see fire or if there is an emergency. Due to the poor air quality, residents should keep their windows closed and limit outdoor activity," the department said in the statement.

Fire officials ordered evacuations in parts of Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties. In San Mateo County, the evacuations include the Loma Mar and Dearborn Park Area, Pescadero Creek County Park Area, Butano Community Area, Butano State Park Area including Barranca Knolls community, according to Cal Fire.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Lightning-sparked fires spread smoke over the Midpeninsula

7,500 acres in the Santa Cruz Mountains are burning

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 18, 2020, 10:44 pm

Smoke from multiple fires burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains and a major fire in San Mateo County is covering Palo Alto and other surrounding communities on Tuesday night. The CZU August Lightning Complex has burned at least 7,500 acres as of 10:30 p.m. with no containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

Lightning strikes from Monday morning started the blazes in northern Santa Cruz and southern San Mateo counties, according to Cal Fire. Palo Alto police sent a message to the public at about 10 p.m. stating there is no fire in Palo Alto at this time.

"We recommend that you call 9-1-1 if you see fire or if there is an emergency. Due to the poor air quality, residents should keep their windows closed and limit outdoor activity," the department said in the statement.

Fire officials ordered evacuations in parts of Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties. In San Mateo County, the evacuations include the Loma Mar and Dearborn Park Area, Pescadero Creek County Park Area, Butano Community Area, Butano State Park Area including Barranca Knolls community, according to Cal Fire.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.