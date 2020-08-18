News

Bicyclist dies in collision with car on University Avenue in East Palo Alto

Early-morning incident occurred near Menlo Business Park

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Eric Clemons, 61, was struck and killed in a collision with a car while bicycling on University Avenue near Adams Drive on Aug. 14. Courtesy Google Maps.

A 61-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a driver early Friday morning on University Avenue in East Palo Alto, police Cmdr. Jeff Liu said Tuesday.

The bicyclist, Eric Clemons of Menlo Park, was struck by a car traveling west on University Avenue and Adams Drive at around 4:30 a.m. Responding paramedics rendered aid but Clemos died at the scene, Liu said.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the initial investigation. The cause of the collision and specific details are still under investigation, Liu said.

Adams Drive is the entrance to the Menlo Business Park, an office complex that is near the well-traveled area of University Avenue, Bayfront Expressway and the Dumbarton Bridge.

