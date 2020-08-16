Around Town: Youth volunteers record more than 1K hours tutoring at-risk children

In the latest Around Town column, news about a tutoring program that has logged more than 1,000 hours of volunteer work this summer, a recent rash burglary spree that targeted local residents' mail and the Palo Alto Community Fund's new leader.

Slideshow This summer, Summer Learning Buddies volunteers altogether spent over 1,000 hours helping local students prepare for the school year. Courtesy Carrie Manley/Summer Learning Buddies. Through phonics lessons, nine volunteers of the Summer Learning Buddies program helped local kids, including English-language learners, students with dyslexia and children who fall in the achievement gap. Courtesy Carrie Manley/Summer Learning Buddies. Previous Next

BOOKISH BUDDIES ... The coronavirus pandemic has increased the demand for a local youth group that has logged more than 1,000 hours over the past eight weeks to help students get ready for this coming academic year. Summer Learning Buddies is made up of nine volunteers who have assisted English-language learners, students with dyslexia and children who fall in the achievement gap. The volunteers, who are 10 to 19 years old, have built a library of phonics lessons that have made a significant impact on the children they serve. The cause is personal for 15-year-old Ahshima Sima, a rising Gunn High School sophomore and co-director of the program. Her younger brother, who has struggled with reading and writing, has benefited from the lessons. She said being involved with the program has also shown her the importance of patience and communication while working with others. Carter Baginskis, 14, a rising Palo Alto High School freshman who has dyslexia, sees himself as a "positive role model" for participants. "My goal is to help them through a difficult process that I've had to go through," he said. The program also has been valuable for school employees. Maribel Vignato, a student attendant at Walter Hays Elementary, considers herself in the "first grade" of learning through technology. "They are helping me be more efficient to do my job teaching our students. ... They are heaven-sent," she said of Summer Learning Buddies.

YOU'VE GOT MAIL BURGLARS ... The U.S. Postal Service on Hamilton Avenue in Palo Alto is among the latest victims of a rash of burglaries that have been plaguing the federal mail agency for nearly two years. An undisclosed number of post boxes at the downtown branch were damaged during a burglary on Aug. 4, said Jeff Fitch, spokesman for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service's San Francisco division. The burglary was followed on Aug. 7 by a larger break-in at Mia Palo Alto, an apartment complex on Everett Avenue. Thieves entered multiple boxes at the complex, according to a letter sent to residents. The Hamilton Avenue thefts likely took place after the post office had closed for the day, according to Fitch. He declined to say how many boxes were broken into, but the burglar, or burglars, entered from the lobby, he said. Affected customers received notices in their boxes and the post office planned to replace the damaged doors and install new locks. Postal inspectors are investigating the burglarized mailboxes at Mia after being contacted by Palo Alto police, Fitch said. In light of the recent thefts, he emphasized the importance of alerting authorities to burglarized mailboxes immediately and keeping an eye on suspicious activity, including transactions at banks and on bank and credit card statements or unauthorized use of credit cards, he said. Stealing mail and damaging postal property is a federal offense with penalties of up to five years in federal prison and up to $250,000 in fines, he said. The Postal Service has a standing reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in mail theft. "We're seeing this Bay Area wide and statewide," he said. "One case is one too many," he said. Mail theft reports can be made to the Postal Inspector Office's 24-hour line at 877-876-2455.

NEW LEADERSHIP ... A woman who has made an impact on local philanthropy, media, entrepreneurship and advocacy has taken the helm at the Palo Alto Community Fund. The organization announced this week its new executive director, Lisa Van Dusen, who was recently chief relationship officer at Silicon Valley Social Venture Fund. Van Dusen, a former employee of Embarcadero Media, the Palo Alto Weekly's parent company, was also host of the newspaper's "First Person" video interviews. The Palo Alto Community Fund has been a hidden gem and a much-needed hyperlocal bridge connecting the unparalleled resources in our community with our equally staggering and growing needs," Van Dusen said in a statement. The organization has distributed more than $1.7 million during the first six months of 2020, including $660,000 in annual grants to area nonprofits and $1 million in grants through its COVID-19 Relief Fund.

SPREAD POSITIVE VIBES ... As the coronavirus crisis continues to unravel at home and around the world, we want to share positive stories from our readers for upcoming Around Town columns. Have you witnessed a random act of kindness or watched the community form bonds while maintaining a safe social distance? Or have you seen a creative project come about as many stay at home? Send us your story in 250 words or less by email to [email protected] Photos are also welcome. We look forward to hearing your stories!