Red flag warning in effect for region starting late Saturday

Thunderstorms in the Bay Area forecast could bring lightning strikes overnight, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning for the region starting late Saturday.

The storms are expected to develop in the South Bay and Santa Cruz areas Saturday night, and then move northward, according to the weather service.

The red flag warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday for the region.

A red flag warning signifies warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected, which can combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat wave that began Friday is expected to smother the Bay Area through at least Wednesday, with some locations seeing temperatures in the upper 90s and above 100.