PUBLIC AGENDA: Zoning revision to comply with ADU laws; Castilleja growth plan review

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 17.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to consider amending the carbon neutral plan for the city's electric supply portfolio and its electric utility reserves management practices. The council also plans to revise its zoning code to comply with latest state laws on construction of accessory dwelling units. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to review a request from Castilleja to redevelop its campus and build a below-grade garage. It also plans to review a proposal to build a 102-unit residential development with 1,803 square feet of office space at 788 San Antonio Road. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 932 2779 7046

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The commission plans to review recent meetings of the City Council and the Board of Education and discuss bike safety. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 739 622 589.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission will discuss allocation of funds for the annual maintenance of the California Avenue fountain and consider agenda topics for its September retreat. The virtual meetings will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 98442706881.