Palo Alto briefly cuts power to 4K customers due to hot weather Friday night

High temperatures caused nearly 4,000 Palo Alto Utilities customers to lose power for about two hours on Friday night due to a state mandate that required the city to deliberately cut some electrical service, utilities department spokeswoman Catherine Elvert said.

The outages were in response to the heat wave, which pushed temperatures in the city and the surrounding area to over 100 degrees. The hot weather is expected to continue on Saturday.

The city utility could have additional planned blackouts as the heat wave continues. The state electric grid management agency, the California Independent System Operator (ISO), instructed the city's utilities department to cut back on heavy electricity usage, Elvert said. The city's power outage map showed 141 customers were without power until their service was restored around 11 p.m. The outages found on the city's map on Friday night spanned from East Bayshore Road to south Palo Alto.

Earlier Friday, ISO announced a Stage 3 Emergency declaration, warning that power outages could occur due to high demand that was stressing part of its power grid. The state agency issued a statement that ordered utilities, including Palo Alto Utilities, to implement rotating blackouts at 6:36 p.m. to protect the stability of the grid. By 7:51 p.m. the grid had stabilized and utilities workers began to restore 1,000 megawatts of electricity that had been taken out of service statewide. The agency lifted the emergency declaration at 8:54 p.m.

Elvert advised the public to reduce their power usage to help prevent additional outages.