Palo Alto briefly cuts power to 4K customers due to hot weather Friday night

High temperatures caused nearly 4,000 Palo Alto Utilities customers to lose power for about two hours on Friday night due to a state mandate that required the city to deliberately cut some electrical service, utilities department spokeswoman Catherine Elvert said.
The outages were in response to the heat wave, which pushed temperatures in the city and the surrounding area to over 100 degrees. The hot weather is expected to continue on Saturday.
The city utility could have additional planned blackouts as the heat wave continues. The state electric grid management agency, the California Independent System Operator (ISO), instructed the city's utilities department to cut back on heavy electricity usage, Elvert said. The city's power outage map showed 141 customers were without power until their service was restored around 11 p.m. The outages found on the city's map on Friday night spanned from East Bayshore Road to south Palo Alto.
Earlier Friday, ISO announced a Stage 3 Emergency declaration, warning that power outages could occur due to high demand that was stressing part of its power grid. The state agency issued a statement that ordered utilities, including Palo Alto Utilities, to implement rotating blackouts at 6:36 p.m. to protect the stability of the grid. By 7:51 p.m. the grid had stabilized and utilities workers began to restore 1,000 megawatts of electricity that had been taken out of service statewide. The agency lifted the emergency declaration at 8:54 p.m.
Elvert advised the public to reduce their power usage to help prevent additional outages.
"We are asking people to please help us reduce demand by unplugging and powering off appliances when not in use, especially during periods of extreme heat. We're anticipating another hot day tomorrow," she said on Friday.
Utilities customers can find energy efficiency tips at cityofpaloalto.org/efficiencytips and cityofpaloalto.org/sustainability.
Comments
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Our power was briefly out. Not thrilled, as recent crime of car smash-ins occurring in our neighborhoods - per police reports and NextDoor - and dark may offer a cover.
Cable and net also out for longer period this evening.
Registered user
Evergreen Park
24 minutes ago
Registered user
24 minutes ago
I will not advise anyone who uses metformin or insulin to treat diabetes as I have been using metformin drugs for over 15 years and it has resulted in erectile dysfunction. thanks to doctor Nelson Salim, herbalist from morocco, whom i found on x-ray who completely healed diabetes and enlarged prostate in 21 days. the doctor's contact details have been shared for those who want to try his treatment and I did, today I am completely cured of type 2 diabetes and erectile dysfunction with natural herbs. he sent his herbal medicine to my country which i received within 3 days via dhl service and with his instructions i used the treatment for 21 days and am here to testify. its herbal medicine is affordable and works effectively and has no side effects. his official e-mail; [email protected]
or whatsapp / call +212612145772.
He said he had a cure for; kidney disease, Lyme disease, hepatitis,
breast cancer, Herpes Virus and infertility