Former district principal, parent Matt Nagle is running for school board

Matt Nagle, a former Juana Briones Elementary School principal, longtime educator and district parent, has announced he's making a bid for a seat on the Palo Alto school board in the November election.
Nagle, who was Juana Briones' principal from 2009 to 2012, said he was motivated to run by his son, a rising Gunn High School freshman and Mexican American student, and other minority students who he feels are poorly served by the district.
"I'm really seeking to improve the academic outcomes of Latino, Black and low-income students," he said in an interview. "After all these decades, every Latino, Black and low-income student should share in the same school success that the majority of students are experiencing in Palo Alto."
He said the school board needs "diverse, experienced educational leaders" now more than ever, with unprecedented disruption and uncertainty due to the coronavirus.
Nagle started his career as a teacher in the 1990s, following in the footsteps of his mother, a lifelong kindergarten teacher. Nagle's wife, Claudia Peñaloza, is also a teacher in Escondido Elementary School's Spanish immersion program. He worked as an elementary school principal in Saratoga and San Jose before arriving at Juana Briones, where he said he was proud of increasing enrollment and bringing a "resurgence and a rejuvenation in energy" to the school.
He left Juana Briones in 2012 because he wanted to move to Marin County, he said. This news organization reported in 2012 that the announcement of his departure followed tensions at the school, "apparently precipitated by Nagle's controversial recommendation not to renew the contract of a popular school librarian," which led to other staff members coming forward with complaints.
Nagle and his daughter moved to Marin County, where he served as principal at West Marin Elementary in the Shoreline Unified School District for six years. He credited the Shoreline school district with helping his daughter thrive more than she had in Palo Alto Unified.
He described the state of the Palo Alto school district at the time as "the hinges were coming off," pointing to a student suicide cluster, federal Office for Civil Rights investigations into sexual misconduct and concerns about management and transparency. He said the district has improved since that time but thinks "the board has just begun changing its culture," which also motivated him to run.
"It seems the current board has stopped most of the bleeding but they still have a ways to go," Nagle said.
Nagle's departure from West Marin Elementary was controversial. He sued the district, alleging he was demoted in retaliation for running against the county's superintendent of schools. He had been reassigned to a teaching position after losing his bid to unseat Superintendent of Schools Mary Jane Burke. During the campaign, he was critical of her and her response to closing the achievement gap, according to news articles.
Nagle told the Weekly he "upset the status quo of Marin County" and allegedly the school board had colluded with Burke against him.
The district settled with him earlier this year for $700,000, according to a Point Reyes Light article.
In 2015, Nagle also ran for a seat on the Tamalpais Union High School District board of trustees and lost narrowly in a recount.
The through-line in Nagle's educational career and political aspirations, he said, is closing the achievement gap. He criticized the current Palo Alto board's approach to this issue, stating that the members "ignore" minority and low-income students and "treat them in a deficit model, as damaged, when that's not the case."
If elected, he said he would focus on personal, direct engagement with minority and low-income students and their families. He said he wants to use a Google form to solicit feedback and better understand their experiences.
"We need to get their stories and their narratives," Nagle said. "Too many of our board members talk about data. They only mean quantitative data, which is numbers. My son is not a number."
As a parent and the spouse of a teacher, Nagle feels firsthand both the pressures and risks of reopening schools.
"I have both forces pushing on me: one force of, I don't want my wife, a teacher, to get ill or get me ill, and the other force is I don't want my son to languish and wither away at home when he should be in school," Nagle said. "But the question is and my goal is: Can we make it safe enough to bring small groups of students back initially and then larger groups later by June 2021?"
He said the school board should direct the superintendent and staff to come up with "viable" options for bringing small groups of students back to school when safe. He thinks teachers, staff and parents need to have an "honest conversation" about the likelihood that schools could be physically closed for the entire school year.
"I'm certainly not in favor of that, even with the risk to my health and the risk to my wife's health. I'm not in favor of keeping kids out of school until June 2021," he said.
Nagle is not filing an official candidate statement, nor is he accepting campaign donations. He's instead asking people to donate to nonprofits he is passionate about or has connections to.
Nagle is also currently enrolled in the Doctorate for Educational Leadership for Social Justice program at California State University, East Bay.
Nagle is among six candidates running for three open seats on the school board: incumbents Todd Collins and Jennifer DiBrienza and newcomers Karna Nisewaner, Jesse Ladomirak and Katie Causey.
If Nagle is elected, wouldn't his wife, a teacher at Escondido, need to leave the district? If I'm not mistaken, spouses of board members are unable to work for the district. I believe Dharap's wife was going to get a job with the district, but in the board meeting, the board said that it was not allowed.
