The Pear Theatre opens season with online production of 'Elliot: A Soldier's Fugue'

Drama explores shared experiences of three generations of soldiers in one family

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Marco Neves plays Elliot in The Pear Theatre's production of "Elliot: A Soldier's Fugue." Courtesy John Deven/The Pear Theatre.

Even as times change, weapons grow more sophisticated and locales shift, the experience of fighting in a war stays much the same for a family of soldiers in "Elliot: A Soldier's Fugue." The Pear Theatre opens its 2020-21 season with an online streaming production of Quiara Alegría Hudes' thoughtful drama Aug. 14-Sept. 13.

"Elliot" explores the stories of three generations of men in a Puerto Rican family who have served in the military as 19-year-old Elliot returns home on a visit from his deployment in Iraq. While he contemplates a second tour of duty, the play delves into his time in Iraq, as well as stories about his father and grandfather's experiences fighting in Vietnam and Korea, respectively.

"Elliot: A Soldier's Fugue" was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama and is the first in a trilogy of standalone plays that follow some of the same characters.

The Pear Theatre is streaming "Elliot: A Soldier's Fugue" Thursdays-Sundays, Aug. 14-Sept. 13, with a preview on Aug. 13. Tickets are $30-$34 (Aug. 13 preview is $20 and Aug. 14 gala opening is $37). For more information, visit thepear.org.

