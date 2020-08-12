As Target eyes former Fry's building, Palo Alto rethinks its housing plan

With prospects for housing at the former site of Fry's Electronics fading, Palo Alto leader and Ventura neighborhood residents are preparing to accept a far more modest proposal for the old cannery building on Portage Avenue: an assortment of retail and office uses anchored by a small Target store.
The question of what will happen to the sprawling complex at 340 Portage Ave. has been — and remains — at the heart the city's yearslong debate over Ventura's future and the city's housing strategy. The City Council has for more than decade eyed the Fry's building and the surrounding area as the city's most suitable site for new housing, given that it's zoned for multifamily residential use and is generally deemed to be underdeveloped. The city's Housing Element identifies the property as an opportunity site for housing, with the ability to accommodate 249 units.
Yet for a residentially zoned site, the property remains exceptional. The council granted Fry's Electronics in 1999 a zoning exemption to remain in operation at the old cannery building. While the zoning exemption was initially set to expire in 2009, the council voted in 2006 to make it permanent, a move that was designed to give Fry's some assurances about its future.
Even with Fry's departing from the neighborhood last December, the exemption remains in effect. The city's code states that the 340 Portage Ave. building, as well as adjoining areas at 3200 Park Blvd. and on Olive Avenue, can continue to be used for retail, storage and research and development. Code also requires, however, that these uses are permitted in "approximately the same ratio" of uses existing in October 2006. This restriction means that the retail component of the 90,000-square-foot building cannot exceed 60,000 feet.
Last month, however, the city received a request from the property owner, The Sobrato Organization, that would give the developer more flexibility and dash any hopes for a significant housing project at the Fry's site for the foreseeable future. Sobrato has requested a change in the zoning code that would eliminate the requirement for the site to retain the same ratio of uses as it did in 2006.
The trigger for the request is Target's proposal to set up a 30,000-square-foot store at the Fry's building. Tim Steele, senior vice president for residential development at Sobrato, pitched the idea of bringing a Target to Ventura at a January community meeting, where he cited the company's history of building small stores tailored to the communities and neighborhoods where they are established. He pointed to examples in Berkeley and Cupertino.
"This is a company that's finding ways to blend in with each community differently," Steele said at the January meeting.
The ensuing pandemic and economic shutdown, which has rattled Palo Alto's retail industry, has not deterred Target from pursuing its plans. Steele noted in a July 6 letter to Planning Director Jonathan Lait that Target is "very interested in opening an approximately 30,000-square-foot store at this location."
"This store would be designed by Target to the specific needs of Palo Alto and would reflect Target's desire to craft their brand to the neighborhood," Steele wrote. "However, without more clarity and flexibility from the city of Palo Alto on what is permitted here, the Target store is unlikely to come to fruition as the program we develop for the site will need to account for the full 90,000 square feet of space that is currently vacant."
The city has yet to make any determinations on the Target application. According to a written update City Manager Ed Shikada provided to the City Council earlier this month, the request from Sobrato seeks to remove code language that precludes the expansion of other land uses, including offices, at the former cannery.
Steele noted in his letter that retaining the Fry's building — and its commercial uses — need not preclude the construction of housing elsewhere in the north Ventura area. If the building at 340 Portage Ave. were to be retained for office and retail use, residential buildings can be constructed on the south side of the property, along with a parking structure on the north side, Steele wrote.
"We strongly believe that this zoning code text amendment will achieve multiple City objectives including the preservation of this historic structure while still allowing for a significant amount of future housing," Steele wrote. "This includes the preservation and utilization of at least 30,000 square feet of community serving retail space — something that is significant in the current economic environment."
While Sobrato has resisted building housing at 340 Portage Ave., neighborhood residents Terry Holzemer and Becky Sanders and Parks and Recreation Commissioner Keith Reckdahl are pitching another alternative: having the city buy the site and build hundreds of units of housing. Holzemer and Reckdahl, members of the North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan working group, and Sanders, moderator of the Ventura Neighborhood Association, have proposed preserving the Fry's building but converting it into multifamily housing.
Under their proposal, the city would build about 400 below-market-rate housing units for teachers, seniors and people with disabilities as well as 770 other housing units. This would be accomplished by converting both the Fry's building and a newer office building at 3250 Park Blvd. to housing, as well as constructing several smaller apartment buildings along Park, between Olive and Lambert avenues. The plan also calls for converting the small office building at 3201-3205 Ash St. to a community center.
The city would finance the purchase through 30-year municipal bonds, which will be repaid through tenant rents and by revenues from a business tax that the city is looking to adopt (the council in March halted its effort to place the business tax on the November ballot because of the economic shutdown, but the tax could make an appearance on the 2022 ballot).
In presenting the proposal, the trio cited the city's history of allowing high-tech firms to replace local retail and community-serving officers such as health providers. These tenants, the proposal states, "increase peak-hour traffic, price out local businesses" and force neighborhood residents to go farther to shop, dine and receive professional services.
"We propose to end this trend by converting the zoning along El Camino and other streets in Ventura to allow only housing and true local-serving businesses," the proposal states. "This will benefit residents, open up new housing opportunities, and benefit many local firms priced out of our community."
Unlike Sobrato's proposal, the trio's plan would prohibit offices at the Fry's building.
"With Fry's now gone, we think it's time the site became housing, just as the city's zoning and housing inventory intended," Holzemer, Reckdahl and Sanders wrote in the proposal.
Despite the city's historical yearning for housing at the site, Palo Alto is unlikely to go along with the plan. The City Council passed a budget in June that cuts expenses by $40 million and, as the city's recent abandonment of renovation plans for Cubberley Community Center demonstrates, city staff and council members have little appetite for new infrastructure projects or big-ticket purchases.
Even though the city has traditionally opposed — and banned — big-box stores, numerous Ventura residents said at the July 28 meeting of the working group that they would support having a mix of retail operations at the Fry's building that combines neighborhood-serving offices and a small Target. Kirsten Flynn, a Ventura resident who serves on the working group, said she would support continuing retail use at the site.
She also said that if she were to support the extension of commercial activities, she would like a "good fail-safe" that the space intended for retail doesn't get converted to offices.
While residents continue to cite below-marking-rate housing as a top priority for the North Ventura plan, many have grown hesitant to replace the Fry's building, which was constructed more than 80 years ago by Thomas Foon Chew and which has served as a cannery until 1949. Some, including Holzemer, have advocated for retaining the Fry's building and commemorating it as an important part of local, state and national history.
Others, including Flynn, said they were open to redeveloping some portions of the Fry's building to facilitate housing but preserving most of the old cannery. Both said they would support having a mix of retail, which could include a Target, at the site.
Lakiba Pittman, an Olive Avenue resident and working group member, expressed a similar sentiment. A Target could "add some excitement" to the neighborhood, she said during the July 28 discussion.
"I don't want to put down Fry's in any way, but at least it was a store that people could go to for some things," Pittman said. "I didn't think it would be missed, but it kind of is missed, so I think having a store — not just a little, itty-bitty store, but a small Target — would be good for the area."
I’ve been speaking out about a park at the site ranging from 7 to 39 acres.
Specially if it does more to establish Ventura as Palo Alto’s historically black neighborhood.
And I think most importantly and in this election cycle with fresh enthusiastic and capable candidates especially newcomers we should think about Castilleja site Cubberley site and Fry’s Ventura as a set.
I strongly support Terry Holzemer and Becky Sanders proposal for the city to buy the site and build housing including a strong component of BMR housing. They could probably even break even if they did it right. Maybe the county can help out. There is no way this site should be used for retail given our housing crisis. I personally don't think the Cannery needs to be preserved but I did grow up in historic New England where anything built after 1900 was considered "new". - Hamilton
There is a Target in EPA that I go to, as well as a Target in MV. How many Targets does anyone need? We are under the gun to build some housing that can also include some small businesses - coffee shop, hair styles, cleaners, etc. Do not screw this up. If the city screws this up and then goes into residential neighborhoods to create more housing then that is the result of total incompetence. There is money for housing. We are told that every day in the papers. Go get that money. Call up the Weiner and ask him to get the money. If he is the person running around and creating these problems then he also has to be on the hook for delivering the money.
Article in SFC 08.03 - "Cities build because they have to.: SB35 is being used to force housing - they noted Castro Valley and Los Altos. That is Weiner's Bill.
If a developer wants to build housing there then that is what is going to happen. That only works for housing. Does not work for commercial uses. And Sobrato knows that. So who is making deals here? You only get to deal on housing.
Old Palo Alto
Due to violations of our Terms of Use, comments from this poster are only visible to registered users who are logged in. Use the links at the top of the page to Register or Login.
SB35 does away with traditional "zoning". R-1 can be ripped apart for R-2. In Los Altos they fought the building on Main street because it does not fit their Zoning and city plan. They went to court and lost. Likewise in El Cerrito they did not want a building in a open space but it is going to happen. Zoning as an excuse does not work now. It has been legally thrown out.
If Sobrato is not up to residential building because it does not "pencil out" then sell to Butler. The whole section across the street from the Sequoia Station in RWC has been rebuilt with apartment buildings. It looks great. Some of it is SU apartments. The city needs help here in financing and the state is on the hook to help out.
If the city allows a large commercial unit like a Target to go in there then we need to have a legal showdown with however is in charge of allowing that. Who are those people making those decisions? This is a legal issue. And the papers tell us every day who is winning and who is losing. And what the rules of the game are. No one is going hide here.
Building a Target alongside extensive new housing and other improvements? Sure, why not. Building a Target INSTEAD OF building new housing? A tragic injustice which should haunt everyone involved til the end of their days. This would mean cowardice won over the city, and a lack of any civic-minded creativity won over the property owners.
The community doesn't need more giant signal flares to the world that it can't solve its own problems. It just needs to go solve them, by building housing. A lot of it.
The site is so big we can all have our cake and eat it too, especially if we embrace transportation options that reduce the need for massive (empty) parking lots. Want to preserve the building? I work inside it and don't know about its historical value - I think that's at least half NIMBY FUD - but, sure -- there is enough room. Want to build a Target? Guess what, there's room, if you eliminate parking and empty space and build *up.* So, let's do it all, if that's the only way to get it done.
Sounds like Reckdahl and Sanders are more pro housing than current and past council majorities!?
Tanaka should not be re-elected. He has a terrible voting record of not supporting housing or renters and has already amassed a huge campaign war chest of upwards if 60k nearly all of which came from big developers.
Don’t be fooled again.
1). I wonder if Target is looking for a new small store location at Frye's because Mountain View rezoned their Showers Drive property for high density housing.
2). This comment in the article could use amendment, "...city staff and council members have little appetite for new infrastructure projects or big-ticket purchases." I would add--except for parking garages--for which they are spending many tens of MILLIONS. You are welcome, developers and businesses.
Meanwhile, the city's housing fund has been depleted, and Council Members Cormack, Kniss, Fine and Tanaka voted against a proposed business tax and developer impact fees that would have helped to replenish the fund. So much for supporting affordable housing.
Show up for the Council candidate debates, friends. It will be evident that many of this year's candidates talk about supporting housing (especially the newbies), but they have no clue how to achieve that goal and no record on getting housing approved. To get it right, developing affordable housing (or any housing, for that matter) requires sophisticated, comprehensive planning and a thoughtful strategy that works with EVERY level of government. It also requires some local funding, so why are these Council Members who say they support housing voting no on proposed revenue generators to replenish that housing fund?
Think of us over here at ALT M as PRO-HOUSING, CON-COMMERCIAL. People, this is the time to get what we NEED desperately at the Fry's site. We must SUNSET the commercial use there, which is the City's right to do, which will keep the value of the property at a rate commensurate with its residential zoning. I mean it's residentially zoned already, but the City has allowed the property to house offices and commercial uses due to the popularity of Fry's. THAT WAS THEN THIS IS NOW. There are new sheriffs in town. Actually we have been here all the time, but we have critical mass now. THIS IS THE TIME to look at ALTERNATIVE M and make our move to house the people that need it the most, while at the same time giving Palo Altans an addition to the Ventura neighborhood that we can be proud of. We're talking people-focused amenities like a community center, more park space and light and air in a reasonably dense residential community. Plus housing people there rather than housing office and commercial will: 1) help with our jobs/housing imbalance; 2) get state agencies who complain we're not meeting our housing goals off our backs, and most importantly 3) House the people we love and care about that need housing desperately. And remember, Palo Alto has met or exceeded its regional housing allotment at MARKET and above MARKET rate. Where Palo Alto blows is providing housing for those making less than or at Area Median Income (AMI). Anyhow, if you want to join our Alt M bandwagon, hit me up at [email protected] And we'll send you materials. It's our time, folks. Thanks Gennady and PAW for giving us a voice. We sure need it over here in Ventura.
We do not need to build any more housing right now. We are in the midst of a "sea change" when it comes to how people will work and live in the next decade. We need to wait and see how many businesses fail and how many giant office buildings can be repurposed for housing.
Palo Alto is more than 100 acres behind in the amount of park space that is owed to current residents of this city. My first choice is that the entire area become another Embarcadero park to serve this area of Palo Alto. The ongoing pandemic has shown us that we do not have enough open green and recreational areas for people to utilize safely at this time.
Second choice it that it be something like a large Target or large grocery store so we don't have to drive to Redwood city or Mountain View if we want to shop at a reasonable priced store. No more of these tiny grocery stores or tiny Targets - we deserve a real large one, like the Fry's that it would replace.
We definitely do not need any more office space and the owner of the property should know that that is a non-starter. That is what they really want but it should be a flat out NO! (If the city council could actually learn how to use that word).
The only tax I would willingly support would be to buy this area and make it a large urban park for the city. Otherwise all taxes are non-starters at this time.
The city has to stop backsliding and bowing to developers. We NEED housing not a Target.